Following the demise of Han Solo in The Force Awakens and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, it has long been theorized that the next big character to bite the dust in this famed franchise may not even be human. Some believe the Millennial Falcon's time might be coming to an end in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Now, a leaked soundtrack listing may be pointing us in that direction.

It's hard to pinpoint the origins of this Millennium Falcon fan theory, which claims the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy will be obliterated. But Kevin Smith was a firm believer. It is expected that The Rise of Skywalker could bring plenty of deaths as it wraps up the nine movie Skywalker saga. But at the top of the list, many fans believe the Millennium Falcon won't make it to end credits.

When Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was first being constructed at Disneyland, many pointed to the fact that the Millennium Falcon was a permanent attraction with its Smuggler's Run ride as evidence that the ship would survive. But after the park was opened, it was confirmed that the timeline of the ride is placed between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, not after.

Related: Rose Tico Arrives in New Rise of Skywalker Banners

This latest rumor arrives from jedi_master87 in the StarWarsLeaks subreddit. They offer the track title "The Falcon's Last Ride", hinting at the possibility that the ship will forever be retired following the events in the movie. The rumor states this in full about some of the music being used in the movie.

"There is a TROS musical motif called, "The Falcon's Last Ride." Motifs from previous episodes will be making an appearance including "Duel of the Fates." There are only a few more sessions of recording JW's score in LA."

This rumor hasn't been confirmed by John Williams or anyone associated with the movie. But taken at face value, this certainly seems to indicate that the Millennium Falcon won't live to see brighter days. In the footage released thus far, we have seen Lando back in the pilot's seat, as well as Finn and newcomer Jannah. We've also seen production images of Rey back in the pilot's seat. So, if the ship gets blown up, who'll be going with it? Let the speculation begin.

It's also interesting to note that John Williams is bringing back Duel of the Fates as a motif. The iconic piece of music was used in The Phantom Menace during the big climactic lightsaber battle between Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi against Darth Maul. The motif was featured in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith as well, and one pivotal scene that focused on Anakin Skywalker utilized the music to great effect.

Is this use of Duel of Fates an indication that Anakin Skywalker will be coming back? We've heard that rumor plenty of times. Or maybe it will accompany Obi-Wan Kenobi's return as a Force Ghost. Anything is possible at this point.

The big takeaway here is that we may be seeing the last of the Millennium Falcon, which has been an iconic piece of Star Wars lore, and could really get the water works going for any number of fans who will be heartbroken to see the ship explode across the galaxy. Will director J.J. Abrams really let that happen? It very well could be the case considering what has happened in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. This little tidbit about The Rise of Skywalker comes from the StarWarsLeaks subreddit.