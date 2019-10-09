Apparently, Admiral Ackbar has a son, and Star Wars fans will get to meet him next week in the official The Rise of Skywalker tie-in comic book series. Called Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance, the second issue of the four-part comic book series will introduce the offspring of the classic Star Wars character. While the Admiral may have been controversially killed during The Last Jedi, it appears writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luke Ross have found a way to keep his spirit alive with the introduction of his son, Aftab.

As revealed in some pages from the upcoming issue, Rey, Chewbacca, and Rose Tico head to arrive on Mon Cala with Leia Organa. They're seeking help from Admiral Ackbar's son Aftab, but their arrival is met with guns drawn from the city's inhabitants. Fortunately, Aftab makes his way through, embracing Leia in a touching moment. Leia goes on to tell Aftab about how his father died a hero and how much he is appreciated and remembered. It's a notion also felt by many fans of the series, as the Admiral Ackbar's death in The Last Jedi is still considered one of the franchise's most shocking moments.

This comic book series is a part of Lucasfilm's Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker publishing program. Leading up to the release of the next installment of the sci-fi movie series, various comics and books will be released telling their own Star Wars stories using the characters from the movies. This includes Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, Leia, Chewie, the droids, and the First Order. While the books and comics are full of Easter eggs and references to the previous movies, the all-new stories take place after the events of The Last Jedi, offering plenty of original content for readers. Other novels and children's books based on Star Wars will be released over the next month as well.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Character Standees Reveal Intriguing New Star Wars Characters

Directed by J. J. Abrams using a screenplay co-written by Abrams and Chris Terrio, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will premiere in theaters just in time for Christmas. It serves as the third installment of the latest Star Wars trilogy, following The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The sequel will explore the end of the war between the Jedi and the Sith, as the Resistance and the First Order battle once more. Its cast includes many returning characters from the prior movies, such as Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, and Billy Dee Williams. Following the release of the movie, plans are already in place for Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D. B. Weiss to develop an all-new Star Wars trilogy.

Journey to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Allegiance #2 will be officially released on Oct. 16. The next two issues of the four-part series will follow on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. As for the movie itself, you can watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it premieres in theaters on Dec. 20. News of Admiral Ackbar's son in the upcoming issue comes to us from StarWars.com.