Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker prequel comic miniseries is teasing some new Jedi abilities from Rey. The Star Wars: Allegiance comics are all set to tell the story in between 2017's The Last Jedi and the upcoming Rise of Skywalker, which consists of about a year of the Resistance trying to rebuild while the First Order regroups after the death of Supreme Leader Snoke. The first of the comics finds Leia Organa running low on options, so she decides to reach out to her former allies, the Mon Calamari, whose shipyards once powered the Rebel Alliance.

Luke Skywalker was Force sensitive, but that doesn't mean he didn't need training from Obi-Wan and Yoda. The same can be said about Rey, and she has gone through some of the same trainings and challenges as Luke over the course of two movies. Now, the Star Wars: Allegiance comics preview shows the newest Jedi taking on her own Rancor-type monster, but with a clever twist. Rey is shown using new Jedi skills to fight in zero gravity, while wearing what appears to be a Roamer-6 breath mask from the Millennium Falcon.

Other images from The Rise of Skywalker prequel comic show Finn getting punched out in a cantina while BB-8 looks on. Rose Tico is seen with Leia Organa, C-3PO and R2-D2. And there is another scene where Rose is with Rey and Chewie aboard the Millennium Falcon. None of the preview images from the Star Wars: Allegiance comics are provided with text, so we're having to go off context clues for the time being. The planet shown in the images is likely Mon Cala, the home planet of the Mon Calamari Rebel leader Admiral Ackbar, who tragically died during the events of The Last Jedi.

J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm are doing a great job of keeping all of the details surrounding The Rise of Skywalker under wraps, which really isn't a surprise. With that being said, a promo poster for the highly anticipated sequel did leak earlier this year and proved to be very accurate when introducing new characters, along with the Knights of Ren and the Red Stormtroopers, aka Sith Troopers. There's still a lot we don't know and Lucasfilm is intent on keeping it that way.

For Star Wars fans looking for more material, the Allegiance miniseries should do the trick. While learning about the Resistance going through to recruit new followers will be good material to bridge the gap, hardcore fans are busy trying to figure out how Emperor Palpatine is back and hoping the miniseries will shed some more light on that subject, though that is doubtful. At least the wait isn't too much longer. You can check out the Star Wars: Allegiance preview images below, thanks to Jedi Bibliothek.

