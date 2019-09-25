There are possible SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker below, so read ahead at your own risk. The Rise of Skywalker may include some major deaths. According to a new leak, three characters will not be making it out of the movie alive. The final installment of the Skywalker saga is now less than 90 days from hitting theaters and hardcore Star Wars fans are starting to get a better idea of what may occur in J.J. Abrams' storyline.

One of the first characters to die in Rise of Skywalker is reportedly General Leia Organa. It is not clear how she dies, but it apparently happens when Kylo Ren and Rey are battling on Endor. Both characters feel the death and it interrupts the battle, which later gives Rey the upper hand. In addition to dying, Leia sees the return of another familiar hero. It's unclear who this character is, but one can assume, if these leaks prove to be correct, that it will either be Han Solo or Luke Skywalker as a Force Ghost.

The second character who reportedly dies in The Rise of Skywalker is C-3PO, who makes a heroic sacrifice. We've seen the information about the droid having his memory wiped in order to get new First Order information for months now, but it appears C-3PO can't come back from this. According to the latest leak, the Resistance needs to be able to read a "Sith inscription on a dagger" on the snowy planet of Kijimi. While the Resistance doesn't want C-3PO to go with the sacrifice, he does it anyway. It's supposedly one of the more emotional scenes included in the movie.

As for the third and final major death in The Rise of Skywalker, that goes to the other side. There have been rumors swirling about General Hux for months now, with many claiming he is a mole for the Resistance. The latest leak goes with that theory and expands upon it. Hux will reportedly "help Rey and the others escape at a crucial moment in the film, and he will be killed by Kylo Ren later for treason." This sounds huge and one can easily see this being the case, but is it too easy?

These leaks are all obviously unconfirmed at this time. J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm have been doing a pretty great job of keeping everything under wraps while teasing quite a bit of information in the promotional material for The Rise of Skywalker. Emperor Palpatine is back and there is a lot of speculation as to how this occurs in the movie. The same can be said for images of C-3PO with red eyes and Chewbacca's Bowcaster, which may have now been confirmed. Regardless, the movie is only a few months away from hitting theaters and Star Wars fans are having fun trying to figure out how it will all come to an end. The leaks come to us courtesy of Reddit user JediPraxis.