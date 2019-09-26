The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop! short finds Rey and Lando having some Millennium Falcon problems. The new animated short was released in honor of the upcoming Triple Force Friday event. The event has given a ton of news about new Star Wars merchandise hitting the shelves to promote the final installment in the Skywalker saga, including new Funko Pop! figures. With that being said, Lucasfilm has done a good job of keeping everything mostly spoiler-free.

The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop! short features Rey and Lando Calrissian as they board the Millennium Falcon, presumably to start a new adventure. Lando is seen first as he pats the old bucket of bolts before joining Rey in the cockpit. He has clearly missed his ship. However, once on board, things start to fall apart, which is when BB-8 and D-0 try to come to the rescue. The Millennium Falcon has clearly seen some better days and one has to wonder where Chewbacca was during this whole ordeal.

Chewbacca would more than likely have been able to fix whatever issue with the Millennium Falcon that came up from his decades of experience with Han Solo. The Rise of Skywalker will feature Lando Calrissian and many Star Wars fans are wondering if he'll get his old ship back during the course of the movie. There have been rumors that the iconic Millennium Falcon will be destroyed, but that has not been confirmed as of this writing. Seeing the ship go back to Lando would be a nice touch and most fans would probably prefer that over it getting blown up.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of the year and the speculation is heating up as to what will go down. Since we're only a few months away from the premiere, supposed leaks have been popping up left and right, though they seem to be pretty organized in terms of fitting in with previous rumors. Regardless, the official promotional material has proven to be pretty useful when it comes to guessing what will happen, though many believe J.J. Abrams has more than a few tricks up his sleeve to give a satisfying end to the Skywalker saga.

As for the Funko Pop! BB-8 figure, it looks like he might see some action in The Rise of Skywalker. He's missing a panel and fans are trying to figure out what happened to the beloved little droid. Whatever the case may be, he seems to be doing just fine without it in all of the footage we've seen from the upcoming movie. Speaking of footage, it is believed that the second trailer will drop next month during the World Series. That has not been confirmed, but we should find out soon. In the meantime, you can check out the Funko Pop! Rise of Skywalker short below, thanks to the Movie Central YouTube channel.