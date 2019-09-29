An official Rise of Skywalker image finds Kylo Ren getting blown away. Lucasfilm is preparing to launch Triple Force Friday next week, which has resulted in some interesting promotional leaks. Earlier this week, Star Wars fans were treated to one of the best Knights of Ren images to be released thus far. Said picture seems to be from the same scene where Kylo Ren's helmet is being re-forged, but that has not been confirmed. Like the Knights of Ren image, the latest look at Kylo Ren is presented without context.

In the new look from The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren appears to be in a Star Destroyer hangar as someone, or something, is getting away. There is flash of blue light, which could mean that a ship could be escaping the hangar, possibly the Millennium Falcon after General Hux provided The Resistance with some much-needed intel. In recent leaks from the movie, Hux is a mole for The Resistance. This has not been confirmed, but it is one of the main theories floating around at the moment.

Stormtroopers can be seen toppling over in the background as Kylo Ren moves forward from whatever has caused the blue light. His re-forged helmet seems to be in his right hand, but it is still unclear as to what is exactly happening in the image. With the blue light, we could also be witnessing the power of Emperor Palpatine, though that seems unlikely given the location of this new Rise of Skywalker image. Regardless, we'll find out soon enough what's happening in the shot when the movie opens in a few months.

We've seen some pretty interesting teases from The Rise of Skywalker over the past few weeks and we're about to get more. The Triple Force Friday event takes place next week and we've already gotten some early looks at what to expect. One of the more peculiar aspects of the promotional material is that there is a decent amount of images focused on the Knights of Ren. Are they going to have a large part to play in the final installment to the Skywalker Saga? Or are they just going to have a small cameo.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. Director J.J. Abrams recently stated that he is not batting cleanup for Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. Abrams is honoring the story Johnson decided to make a putting it into his own story, which according to leaks, could be very dark. Abrams is back in the director's chair for the first time since 2015's The Force Awakens and was not supposed to be helming the third and final installment. Colin Trevorrow was originally tasked with the job to end the Skywalker Saga, but his relationship with Disney and Lucasfilm ended before production could begin. You can check out the latest Kylo Ren image below, thanks to the Empire.