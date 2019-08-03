The Sith Troopers will reportedly be directly connected to Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While that shouldn't come as much of a shock, there are some other new details that have been revealed. Apparently, these new troopers aren't going to be what we have come to expect from the normal Stormtroopers over the years. Instead, these guys are skilled warriors who are going to make the First Order even stronger than ever before. There are possible SPOILERS for Rise of Skywalker below.

Since the Sith Troopers were officially announced last month, Star Wars fans have been trying to figure out where they belong in The Rise of Skywalker. Rumors of them working for Kylo Ren and the Knights of Ren has been one of the prevalent theories out there, but for many, there has always been a connection to Emperor Palpatine. According to the new leak, the red troopers are directly connected to Palpatine and they have been hiding out in the Unknown Regions since his death. You can read part of the leak below.

"The Sith Stormtroopers have been hidden away in the Unknown Regions. It is apparently hellish in those areas. The universe is 'not entirely stable.' The area is dangerous and full of peril. Since Emperor Palpatine's death the fleet has been dodging gravity wells and surviving in the wilderness of space in the unknown regions waiting to be found and to finish their mission."

These conditions would certainly result in some unexpected and grueling training for the Sith Troopers for over 30 years. These troopers are reportedly what Kylo Ren will need to "unlock Palpatine's legacy," as he searches for a device called the Wayfinder in The Rise of Skywalker to get to them. Kylo ends up getting said device from an "alien that looks like a spider with an infant's face." However, once he does end up finding the device and the troops, Palpatine is uncovered and he is not going to want to work with Darth Vader's grandson.

It is believed that the red Sith Troopers belong to Emperor Palpatine and are a part of his contingency plan to rule the universe again. Instead of another Death Star, the Sith Troopers reportedly have Star Destroyers that are able to destroy planets and they have some pretty intense piloting skills. The same leak goes on to claim that these red troopers have been known to eject from their ships in mid-fight to fly through space on their own and tear things up even further.

It's important to note that this is all speculation for The Rise of Skywalker at the moment. It certainly fits in with other reports that have been floating around, but it is by no means official in any capacity. Ever since the first trailer brought back the infamous cackle of Emperor Palpatine, Star Wars fans have been wondering how he has been able to come back and it looks like J.J. Abrams and crew have been digging deep into the official canon to do so. The original Rise of Skywalker leak was reported by Making Star Wars.