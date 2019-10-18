Heads up, dedicated Star Wars fans as the marathon to end all marathons is coming our way just in time for The Rise of Skywalker. AMC Theatres will be hosting a marathon in honor of Episode IX that will include all nine movies in the Skywalker saga. With breaks and everything, that comes to a blistering 27 hours and 21 minutes, which is an amount of time truly reserved for only the most hardcore fans. But surely there are more than a few such fans out there who would like to take on this challenge.

The Star Wars marathon is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, December 18, a day ahead of Thursday night preview screenings of The Rise of Skywalker. AMC Theatres recently revealed a page for the event, which promises that all nine Star Wars saga movies will be screened in one epic day. Those who decide to attend will be given a commemorative pin and blanket, and a concession offer, of which, the details remain scarce. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will begin at 5 p.m. local time, which AMC states is one hour earlier than regular public showtimes.

It's worth noting that this AMC Theatres marathon is limited to the numbered, saga movies. That means it will include The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. The standalone entries, Rogue One and Solo, will not be part of it. It's also important to point out that this means showtimes for Episode IX will be starting at 6 p.m. local time, which is important since pre-sale tickets will very likely be made available in the near future.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Soundtrack Leak May Confirm Millennium Falcon Theory

To that point, tickets for the marathon are not available just yet, as they'll most likely go on sale when Disney and Lucasfilm open the floodgates for regular pre-sale tickets. In the past, Disney starts the pre-sale following the debut of the final trailer. This has taken place during Monday Night Football in the past and all signs point to that being the case this time as well, as it's expected that the full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will air on Monday, October 21 during the game. While that hasn't been confirmed by Lucasfilm just yet, don't be surprised to hear an announcement over the weekend.

J.J. Abrams, who previously directed The Force Awakens, is back at the helm for the finale of this trilogy. This is being billed as the final entry in the Skywalker saga and, though the franchise will continue on, this is the conclusion of a story that started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, or around 42 years ago. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters everyone on December 20. For more information on the marathon, head on over to AMCTheatres.com.