We're so close, yet The Rise of Skywalker is still far away. More than two and a half months. And even with a rush of new merchandise over Triple Force Friday, we're still left in the dark about this final chapter in the Skywalker saga. Today, we have allegedly leaked information on a new planet. And it has ignites a few interesting and somewhat insane fan theories regarding Kylo Ren, his possible redemption and Emperor Palpatine's involvement. Hold on, this will be a bumpy ride.

We know from the first trailer that Emperor Palpatine will rise from the ashes of the destroyed Death Star as seen in the fiery climax of Return of the Jedi. The how and why this happens has not been unveiled. Many want to know where the Sith Lord, who was seemingly thrown down a shaft to be obliterated by Darth Vader, has been hiding all these years, with roughly thirty years passing between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens.

A new planet has leaked, if we're to believe the latest rumors. And it could hold the answers we're looking for. A deep dive into the planet's name may hint at the demise of a fan-favorite. And looked at closely, we could be staring a big reveal right in the face.

More than a few new leaks in regards to The Rise of Skywalker have teased that the final showdown between Rey, Kylo and Palpatine will take place on the 'dead world of Exogol'. According to these reports, The Emperor has constructed a new home base on Exogol. And it is set up as a scary location with horror genre vibes. The planet and home base is a completely new introduction to the Star Wars franchise that is not quite like anything seen before. One fan theory from Redditor u/JSpring2017 states this.

"The name is intriguing to me. Golgotha was the place traditionally that Jesus was crucified, sacrificed, if you will. Literally, 'The Place of the Skull.' Could it be that Exogol is the place that Kylo is sacrificed and, beyond that, rises again?"

Previous The Rise of Skywalker leaks have teased that Ben Solo will be killed in the lead up to the third act. And that he will be resurrected in a Jesus allegory that hints at the true meaning of the title The Rise of Skywalker. Past lore indicates that because Leia was a Princess, Ben had taken on the sir name of Skywalker instead of his father's, Solo. That has never been addressed in the movies though.

Some of the previous leaks indicate that Kylo Ren will die leaving Rey to fight the Emperor herself. As some of these latest theories go, Ben Solo will be able to resurrect himself from being a mere Force Ghost. There are persistent rumors that Anakin Skywalker will return in spirit form alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker, though there will be some kind of twist to the whole idea of Force Ghosts. And it isn't known if Anakin will have somehow reverted back to his Sith persona of Darth Vader.

A new trailer for The Rise of Skywalker is expected to drop later this month, with the mot recent rumor, provoked by a post on the official Star Wars twitter, pointing to a drop on October 14. Perhaps that will happen. Perhaps not. Some believe the next footage will hit during the World Series. This news and connecting theory about Exogol comes from Reddit.