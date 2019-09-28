Lucasfilm is getting ready for The Rise of Skywalker promotional push. Triple Force Friday takes place next week and Star Wars fans were treated to a taste of what's to come earlier this week. In addition, we now have a good look at Rey's repaired Lightsaber from the upcoming movie, which confirms it's the very same blade she's used this whole time. With a lot of rumors floating around, these official images give fans something to talk about and examine.

Rey and Kylo Ren broke Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber during their battle in The Last Jedi. Rey was later seen holding the iconic weapon in two pieces later in the movie. However, the blue Lightsaber is back in action, thanks to a band of new metal binding the two pieces together. The Triple Force Friday launch event had the Lightsaber prop on display and Lucasfilm is officially calling the weapon, "Re-forged Skywalker Lightsaber." In The Rise of Skywalker, "Rey carries the Lightsaber once belonging to Anakin and Luke Skywalker, its shattered pieces reunited, as she continues down the Jedi path."

Next, we have the aforementioned promotional images from The Rise of Skywalker. The poster that originally leaked months ago and was deemed to be fake by many Star Wars fans is back and it's official this time. The previously released art giving us a good look at Kylo Ren's repaired helmet, along with the other side, which features Rey leading The Resistance against The First Order. Even though C-3PO has Chewie's bowcaster and bandolier in the image, The First Order looks like they have the upper hand.

Two standalone images of Rey and Kylo Ren have also been released. Rey leads The Resistance and she is seen with the "Re-forged Skywalker Lightsaber," along with a blaster in a holster. Kylo Ren leads The Resistance with his iconic red cross blade and we get another look at his repaired helmet. There's another image of Ren, but it's a closeup of the helmet and it refers to him as Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. The same image is used again, but it takes a backseat to the Knights of Ren.

Finally, we have some artwork for the upcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and some new looks at the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order video game. Fans were treated to a gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated game earlier this week. With Triple Force Friday on the way, we will surely be getting some more Rise of Skywalker teases that will more than likely start igniting more speculation as to how J.J. Abrams chose to end the Skywalker Saga. While we wait for Triple Force Friday, you can check out the new promo images and the "Re-forged Skywalker Lightsaber" below, thanks to the Star Wars Stuff Twitter account.

