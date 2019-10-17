Fear not, fans of complicated relationships in a galaxy far, far away, as the whole "Reylo" thing is going to be addressed in The Rise of Skywalker. This, according to actress Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the current trilogy. According to Ridley, this plot point won't just be skimmed over and director J.J. Abrams does deal with it. The question is, how?

In The Last Jedi, Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren developed something of a relationship via their Force bond. Common ground was found between them and Rey hoped that she could turn the man formerly known as Ben Solo back to the light. Unfortunately, that didn't pan out. But feelings may surely still be lingering. During a recent interview, Daisy Ridley addressed the notion of fans theorizing about what's going to happen in the Star Wars movies. Here's what she had to say.

"It does not bother me, people writing theories. It's really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what's sort of going to happen, I think it'll be really interesting to see people's reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there's this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren't... J.J. does deal [with it]. It's a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It's no joke and I think it's dealt with really well because it's not skimmed over."

The Reylo relationship was one of the more contentious elements of The Last Jedi. Some people really liked that thread being pulled. Others, not so much. Either way, that's something that needs to be dealt with because simply glossing over it at this point would feel like ignoring an elephant, or dewback, if you will, in the room.

How precisely this element of the story is handled could be a huge sticking point for fans. Will Rey be Kylo's path to redemption? Should Kylo be redeemed? Should Rey and Kylo run away together and retire on a remote tropical planet somewhere? This is truly a situation where it's going to be impossible to please everyone. But ignoring it isn't the right thing, narratively speaking to do either.

A great deal needs to be accomplished in Episode IX. Not only do we have to resolve the fate of the galaxy, as it relates to the struggle between the First Order and the Resistance, but this has been billed as the final chapter in the Skywalker saga. That means J.J. Abrams not only has to make a satisfying sequel to a divisive movie, but he also has to try and conclude a nine-movie saga four decades in the making. And he's got a rather messy relationship to sort out as well. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. This news comes to us via Entertainment Weekly.