J.J. Abrams has some lofty goals for The Rise of Skywalker. The director says that the upcoming movie tries to bring closure to all nine installments. There's already enough questions about the ending of the current trilogy, so capping off the entire Skywalker Saga is going to be a massive task, which will probably end up raising more questions than answers when all is said and done. Abrams believes that he and his team are on the right track with Rise of Skywalker and says, "we're not screwing around."

J.J. Abrams is not a big fan of bringing closure to a project. "Endings scare me the most," admits the director in a new interview. Abrams previously said that ending The Rise of Skywalker, "has been the most challenging thing I've ever worked on." With that being said, this isn't just the end of one movie, or even one trilogy. This is the end of 42 years-worth of storytelling. Abrams had this to say.

"This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering (as many) questions as possible. So if years from now, someone's watching these movies, all nine of them, they're watching a story that is as cohesive as possible."

Trying to wrap up the Star Wars franchise thus far is not an easy task and that is something J.J. Abrams is very aware of. However, he knew exactly what he was getting into when he took on The Rise of Skywalker. Abrams and Chris Terrio try to answer as many questions as possible, which also meant there will be some things that go unanswered because the movie had to have its own satisfying ending. Abrams explains.

Related: Possible Rise of Skywalker Runtime Leaked with Tickets Going on Sale Soon?

"While there were many things that were planned for and discussed - George Lucas himself said when he created this he saw it as three, three-act plays - that doesn't mean there isn't discovery, that doesn't mean there aren't things that come up that make you realize, 'Oh, here's an opportunity. It also doesn't mean that there's a list of payoffs that we have to do because of setups. But we also were very much aware this is the end of the trilogy and it needs to satisfy. We went into this thing knowing it has to be an ending. We're not screwing around."

The Rise of Skywalker has sparked a lot of rumors and speculation over the last few months as fans try to get a grip on the return of Emperor Palpatine. There's also Rey's parentage, the connection between Rey and Kylo Ren, the Knights of Ren, Sith Troopers, new characters, Kylo Ren's connection to Darth Vader, Force Ghosts, and a whole lot more. To accomplish what J.J. Abrams wants to accomplish feels like the movie will have to be 4 hours-long at this point.

As for The Rise of Skywalker runtime, it has been reported that it's just over two-and-a-half hours long. This isn't much time to bring closure to 42 years-worth of storytelling and answer all of the questions we have about the latest trilogy. So, if this runtime ends up being true, the story will be dense and fast-paced. The interview with J.J. Abrams was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.