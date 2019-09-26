Get ready to open up those wallets, Star Wars fans as we're about to see a whole bunch of new merchandise coming our way for this year's Force Friday event. This has become an annual tradition for Lucasfilm during the Disney era and this year's event is being billed as Triple Force Friday. That's because we're getting merchandise for The Rise of Skywalker, The Mandalorian and the new video game Jedi Fallen Order, and you can watch the livestream reveal right here.

The livestream kicks off at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Star Wars favorite Warwick Davis is set to host the event with a ton of guests popping by to help reveal what's coming to stores next month. Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), Keri Russell (Zorii), Naomi Ackie (Jannah) and Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) will be representing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. For The Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Gina Carano (Cara Dune) will there and, last but not least, for Jedi Fallen Order, Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis) will be popping by.

Undoubtedly, the main attraction will be Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Directed by J.J. Abrams, this is set to be not only the final chapter of the sequel trilogy, but the final installment of the Skywalker saga overall. This is a movie more than 40 years in the making and Lucasfilm is sure to pull out all the stops when it comes to new toys. The only thing we've really seen are leaks of some of the Funko Pop! figures set to hit shelves. Beyond that, we'll have to wait and see.

This will be an important moment for The Mandalorian, which is the first ever live-action Star Wars TV series. The show launches on Disney+ on November 12 and, so far, we've only had one trailer and several images to let fans know what is in store. Lucasfilm will surely want to get some of these characters represented in stores with action figures and other merch. In part, to help let people know this is on the way, but also to perhaps help see what the appetite is from the fanbase for the show ahead of its launch.

As for Jedi Fallen Order, this is the golden ticket for certain fans. If Disney's Star Wars has been lacking in any one area so far, it's in the video game department. Here, we're finally getting a single-player focused, campaign-driven game that will feature a canon story. This looks to make up for the lackluster response to the revamped Battlefront games, which missed the mark for many. Triple Force Friday takes place on October 4. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to hit theaters on December 20. Both The Mandalorian and Jedi Fallen Order arrive in November, on November 12 and November 15, respectively. Be sure to check out the livestream from the Star Wars YouTube channel.