We may finally know when the full-length trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be making its way online. Disney and Lucasfilm have yet to speak up on the matter, but a couple of reliable fan sites have gotten wind of the date, which is coming up fast. Not only does that mean we should imminently be expecting new footage, but it also means fans should probably be prepared to get their hands on tickets for opening weekend, if recent history is any indication.

According to several reports, the trailer is set to arrive on October 21. It will air during Monday Night Football on ESPN during halftime of the game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 ET, which means the trailer could arrive anytime between 9:30 and 10:15 ET, depending on how long the first half takes and when precisely the trailer airs within the halftime break. As one fan site put it on Twitter, "Take that s*** to the bank."

Again, we must caution that until Lucasfilm weighs in and officially announces the trailer debut via the Star Wars social media channels, this should be regarded as a rumor. That said, there are a few reasons to believe this is legit. For starters, both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, as well as Rogue One, got a full-length trailer during a primetime NFL game. And, at that same time, presale tickets were made available. As such, fans should plan accordingly, as opening night tickets tend to sell out quickly and sites have crashed in the past due to overwhelming demand.

It's also worth pointing out that October 21 just so happens to be the late Carrie Fisher's birthday. Being able to tie the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker into the legacy of Princess Leia, given that this will be Fisher's final appearance as the character, would add another dimension to the whole thing. Plus, we're just getting to the point where Disney and Lucasfilm will need to make that big marketing push and timing is just about right for that full-length and likely final trailer to arrive.

J.J. Abrams, who previously helmed The Force Awakens, is back in the director's chair for this one. This entry is being billed as the final chapter in the Skywalker saga and will be the last Star Wars movie we see on the big screen until December 2022. It's no small thing and this trailer is going to be a key moment for eager fans who are dying to know what to expect from the finale to this sequel trilogy. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters on December 20. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further information on the trailer release is made available. This news was previously reported by Star Wars News Net.

