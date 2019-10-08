A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, a Rebel pilot by the name of Wedge Antilles helped to destroy not one, but two Death Stars. Wedge helped bring balance to the galaxy and, outside of the core trio of Han, Luke and Leia, is truly one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise. As such, it should be exciting for fans to learn that actor Denis Lawson is finally, it seems, returning as Wedge in The Rise of Skywalker.

Recently, Wedge Antilles was added to the cover of a prequel novel, Resistance Reborn, that will help bridge the gap between the events of The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That seemed like a clear signal that Wedge Antilles was poised to return in Episode IX. Now, we have further confirmation from a Star Wars fansite, who say they're heard directly from a representative of Denis Lawson that he will, indeed, be suiting back up. Taking to Twitter, here's what they had to say about it.

"Look at the size of that thing. We just received a solid 'Yes' from a representative for the actor, Denis Lawson will be in #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker reprising his role as Wedge Antilles."

Exciting as this may be, until director J.J. Abrams or Lucasfilm confirm this directly, it may not be worth getting too worked up over. That said, this seems to be a situation of, where there's smoke, there's fire. Abrams is notoriously secretive with his projects, and Lucasfilm is definitely keeping a tight lid on this one as well. Undoubtedly, Wedge's return is something they might have liked to keep a secret, but the cat does seem to be out of the bag.

Denis Lawson first appeared in A New Hope in 1977 and flew an X-Wing alongside Luke Skywalker to help destroy the first Death Star. Lawson once again suited up as a member of the Rebellion in The Empire Strikes Back and fought alongside Lando Calrissian in Return of the Jedi to take down the second Death Star. As it just so happens, Billy Dee Williams will also finally be returning as Lando in the finale to this sequel trilogy. Maybe Lando and Wedge will be called into battle once again?

Many fans have been vocal about their desire to see Wedge return to the big screen. While that didn't happen in The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi, Wedge has been featured in the animated series Rebels, and he was mentioned over the intercom in Rogue One. But this could be a more proper homecoming for Wedge after all these years away, and the Resistance is going to need all the help they can get. Feel free to check out the post from the Rebel Force Radio Twitter account for yourself, as well as the Resistance Reborn cover, in case you missed it.

