The Rise of Skywalker may go further into Leia Organa's Jedi history. Star Wars fans were shocked to see Carrie Fisher flying through space in Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi. For some, it was just the look that felt out of place, but for others, it seemed to confirm the often-talked about theories of Leia being a Jedi. In the canonical novel Aftermath: Life Debt, Leia is given a little bit of Jedi training from Luke Skywalker. The novel, by author Chuck Wendig, has been the source of a number of theories about the upcoming movie. There are possible SPOILERS for The Rise of Skywalker below, so read ahead at your own risk.

Before digging into the reason Leia Organa did not become a Jedi, we'll dig into a new Rise of Skywalker leak that has been making the rounds. The leak says the movie will begin with a young Luke and Leia training together, but from back in the days of the original Star Wars trilogy. This would mean that we will see some de-aging technology used on Mark Hamill and Fisher. This leak also goes with the rumors we've been hearing about Leia possibly training Rey in the upcoming movie.

This is where another recent leak comes into play. If Leia was in the middle of Jedi training with Luke, why did she stop? It's believed that she was pretty far along into her training and even had her own Lightsaber. But, a major life event changed the course of her life. According to this new leak, she tells Luke in The Rise of Skywalker that she has to stop her training because she is pregnant with Ben Solo. This makes complete sense, but whether or not J.J. Abrams decided to go this route is unclear at this time.

If Leia had some basic Jedi training, she could be the one to help Rey, along with the ancient Jedi texts, to fill in some gaps. This would also make her sacrifice for Ben Solo even more meaningful and tragic as he grows up to be Kylo Ren of the First Order and murders his father. However, we have been hearing a lot about redemption surrounding The Rise of Skywalker, so we could very well end up seeing the return of Ben Solo at some point.

Emperor Palpatine is back for The Rise of Skywalker and there has been a lot of speculation as to how he returns and why. With the Star Wars franchise's greatest villain making a return to the big screen, we could possibly seen Ben Solo switch allegiances, much like his hero Darth Vader did to protect his family and even Rey. Obviously, this is all speculation for the time being. J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm will unveil everything later this year when the movie hits theaters. Reddit was the first to talk about the latest Rise of Skywalker leaks.