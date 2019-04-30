What in the holy heck are we looking at here? Someone has made a 'Stormpilot' mashup that takes the best parts of Oscar Isaac and John Boyega's faces for the ultimate Star Wars mashup that we didn't know we needed. This 'stormpilot', as he's being called, is rather handsome. And the fan-made entity has both Isaac and Boyega a little perplexed, though perhaps Oscar is enjoying it a little more than his co-star.

For a long time now, two movies and counting, fans have wanted to see Finn and Poe hook up. Oscar Isaac seems to be down with that idea. But John Boyega seems more interested in Finn finding love with either Rose or Rey. It's a giant romantic quadrangle that has shippers in a tizzy. How will all of this play out in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Well, if this particular artist has their way, we'll be seeing a little Finn and Poe baby on the way.

Both Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have responded to seeing their faces mashed together. The pair are returning for their third, and as John Boyega tells it, final chapter in the Star Wars saga. Where will they be when the dust settles? Some fans hope in each others arms. But we're not sure Lucasfilm is ready to commit to that relationship yet.

In the Star Wars shipping community, the pairing off of Finn and Poe has long been known as Stormpilot. This is a mashup of Stormtrooper and X-Wing Pilot, obviously. The new Stormpilot image found its way onto Boyega's personal Instagram. He wondered aloud who would dare make such a thing. Today, Boyega further commented on the fan art, sharing an Instagram story that showed a text convo between him and his co-star, with Oscar gleefully declaring, 'That's our babe.'

It's pretty fun to see the text messages between the two actors, who are staying in contact leading up to The Rise of Skywalker when it releases in December. More than likely, they'll remain life long friends, such as other actors in the franchise have done over the years. They are all part of a pretty special thing.

This mashup is all for fun, and is no indication that Lucasfilm and Disney are ready to commit to the series' first openly gay male relationship in a Star Wars feature film. That would be a big step, but we may not be there yet, especially with international markets such an important factor in box office and certain countries' unwillingness to show gay scenes to public audiences.

Kathleen Kennedy has hinted that Poe, Finn and Rey could return somewhere in the future, whether it be in a movie or TV show. John Boyega, on the other hand, isn't so sure. He says this latest sequel brings an end to all war in the galaxy. So really, where do you go from there? You can check out John Boyega's post at Instagram. You'll either cringe so hard your teeth fall out, or you'll fall in love with the Stormpilot baby. It's a weird one, but adjust your eyes, and you may just enjoy it.