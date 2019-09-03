We have a new, official synopsis for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Disney and Lucasfilm recently treated us to a new look at the sequel from D23, which gave us some very eye-catching footage to discuss, most notably the shot of "Dark Rey." Now, they've given us another little nugget in the form of this synopsis. Unfortunately, as per usual, they're really not showing their hand too much. The synopsis reads as follows.

"Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20."

So what does that tell us? It's largely a rehash of details we're already aware of. J.J. Abrams is coming back to finish what he started with The Force Awakens. This is going to be the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, which is certainly important, but has been made clear previously, and that the movie comes out in December. But there are a couple of nuggets worth discussing in there until we get a full-length trailer sometime this fall.

Specifically, the "new legends" and "final battle" bits. Phrasing is something we can pick to death here. What do they mean by new legends being born? Is that just to say that Rey, or someone else, will evolve to a new point as a character? Or should we take that more literally? For now, we'd guess the former, but maybe it's a bit of both? As for the promise of the final battle, in some ways that's probably true. Not to say there won't ever be another war in the stars, but this has been billed as the conclusion of the saga we've been following since 1977. So, yes, in a sense, this is it.

Beyond that, what we know is that Palpatine is coming back, in some way, shape or form, which is perhaps the biggest hook of this whole thing. As for what the meat of the plot will consist of? That's still largely a mystery and will likely remain so until that fateful night when the movie hits theaters in December.

The cast includes returning members Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels. Ian McDiarmid returns as Emperor Palpatine and Billy Dee Williams, who finally makes his return as Lando Calrissian. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell. Carrie Fisher will also return as Leia via unused footage from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. This news comes to us directly from Disney.