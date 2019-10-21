The latest teaser for the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer may provide a major connection the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Lucasfilm released a new teaser for the final trailer this afternoon to prepare for tonight's premiere during the Monday Night Football game. In the aforementioned footage, we see the TIE Fighters descending on the frigid ice planet Kijimi and it looks like things are going to get heated. The second batch of new footage revolves around The Resistance.

In new Rise of Skywalker footage centering on The Resistance, the Millennium Falcon is front and center with a ton of backup. This leads us to believe that their efforts to rebuild after the events of The Last Jedi have been very successful. Additionally, if one looks to the right of the Falcon, one can easily see a ship that looks just like Ghost from the Star Wars Rebels animated series. This could be an Easter Egg tribute to Ghost's captain Hera Syndulla, or at the very least, it's the same type of ship.

This would not be the first time that the Ghost ship has been seen on the big screen. Rogue One also featured the ship, along with an audio reference to captain Hera Syndulla and a visual of the little Star Wars Rebels droid, Chopper. So, this isn't unprecedented. J.J. Abrams has a lot of story to tell and a lot to tie together, so The Rise of Skywalker could end up having a ton of Easter Eggs paying tribute to the different elements of the franchise and 42 years-worth of storytelling.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Answers Many Questions, Has Definitive Ending Promises J.J. Abrams

It's this attention to detail that keeps Star Wars fans coming back for more, even those fans who haven't had the best reaction to the latest trilogy. J.J. Abrams is back for the first time since helming The Force Awakens and he has the monumental task of ending the Skywalker saga after having the immense pressure to reintroduce it to the world. While Rian Johnson took some big risks with The Last Jedi, a lot of fans were not happy with the storytelling chances he took. The movie has since become one of the most divisive, if not the most divisive, in the franchise to date.

With that being said, there is a lot of pressure on J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm to end everything in a satisfying way for everybody. Is that even possible to pull off? Probably not. But the majority of Star Wars fans are going to respect and more than likely enjoy the story that Abrams crafted with Chris Terrio. Obviously, we'll have to wait and see, but at least we don't have too much longer to go. Additionally, we'll have some more brand-new footage to pick apart later this evening when the final Rise of Skywalker trailer drops. You can watch the new teaser again below to spot the Ghost ship, thanks to the Zcure1 Twitter account.

New trailer tease promo for Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ! #StarWars#TheRiseOfSkywalkerpic.twitter.com/syZHH7PsZm — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) October 21, 2019

The Ghost from Rebels shows up in the #RiseofSkywalker trailer pic.twitter.com/3s22dVkLV6 — Zack Krafsig (@ZAKattack78) October 21, 2019

So a teaser for tonight’s big Monday Night football Rise of Skywalker trailer has just dropped. LOOK WHAT I JUST SPOTTED! ... I believe this is The Ghost from #StarWarsRebels !!!! #StarWars#TheRiseOfSkywalker#movies#Disneypic.twitter.com/t4u3EO9b9o — Star Wars Thoughts (@ThoughtsWars) October 21, 2019