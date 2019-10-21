Lucasfilm has released a new teaser for the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. A tiny clip was released over the weekend to announce the trailer's arrival this evening during the Monday Night Football game. However, that footage was about 3 seconds-long. Now, we have that same footage of Rey, Chewie, Finn, and Poe in the Millennium Falcon, along with some brand-new, never-seen-before footage and it looks pretty intense. It appears that J.J. Abrams has taken the darkness of The Last Jedi and expanded upon it.

New trailer tease promo for Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker ! #StarWars#TheRiseOfSkywalkerpic.twitter.com/syZHH7PsZm — Zcure1 (@Zcure1) October 21, 2019

In the first few seconds of The Rise of Skywalker teaser, we see a group of TIE Fighters approaching the ice planet of Kijimi and it looks awesome. Kijimi is a frigid mountainous planet that is the home to the Thieves' Quarter and where Zorri Bliss runs her operation as the leader of the Spice Runners. The droidsmith Babu Frik is also from Kijimi, who we have seen in a recent picture from the movie. Bliss and Poe go way back and it is believed that Bliss is going to help the Resistance. With TIE Fighters on the way, things are about to get pretty interesting.

In the second bit of new footage from The Rise of Skywalker trailer teaser is the Millennium Falcon front and center with a huge amount of Resistance spacecraft surrounding it. It appears they have had time to rebuild since the events of The Last Jedi. All of the new footage is shown with John Williams' original iconic Star Wars theme powering through it. Lucasfilm knows tonight's trailer is a big deal and that the world will be watching.

It's not exactly clear when the final Rise of Skywalker trailer will air tonight. ESPN is broadcasting the Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the New England Patriots. The game starts at 5:15 PM Pacific time, which is 8:15 PM Eastern time. It is believed the trailer will air during halftime, which could come as early as 6:45 PM Pacific time. Regardless, we know that it's coming, so it might be a good idea to watch the whole game, even if you're not into watching football. This is sure to be a big ratings night for the NFL.

We are now less than two months away from The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters and the excitement is starting to build, even for Star Wars fans who have not been into the latest trilogy. J.J. Abrams is putting an end to the whole franchise as we know it thus far, closing out nine movies and 42 years-worth of storytelling. The Skywalker Saga is going to come to a close this December and then it will be up to new characters and stories to keep the franchise moving ahead. You can check out the latest teaser for tonight's final Rise of Skywalker trailer below, thanks to the Zcure1 Twitter account.