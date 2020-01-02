Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner says The Rise of Skywalker was "somewhat emotionless." He also went on to say that Jon Favreau is the next George Lucas. While critics, for the most part, haven't responded to the newest Star Wars movie too favorably, the majority of fans seem to be into it. However, the general consensus seems to be that The Mandalorian feels more like Star Wars than anything Disney has done with the franchise thus far, which has gained Favreau and Dave Filoni many accolades.

In a New Year's Eve tweet, Michael Eisner broke his silence on The Rise of Skywalker. The Star Wars franchise has seen its fair share of criticism online from fans since 2015, which is when Disney purchased Lucasfilm from George Lucas. Passionate fans argue that the latest installment was the perfect way to end the Skywalker Saga, but Eisner doesn't seem to share those opinions and even mentions fan service. He explains.

"The Rise of Skywalker is an acceptable film, a lot of story and fan delights but somewhat emotionless, while The Mandalorian on Disney+ establishes show creator Jon Favreau as the new George Lucas which Robert Iger had the foresight to declare."

Calling The Rise of Skywalker "acceptable," while heaping praise on The Mandalorian and Jon Favreau, didn't seem like a wise move for Michael Eisner, who was immediately attacked on social media for expressing his thoughts, though more than a few fans were very happy to see The Mandalorian support. The former Disney CEO went on to explain his comments, but things only seemed to get worse. He had this to say.

"Daisy Ridley played Rey throughout the film with one expression: awe/fear until the very end of the film when she reveals her name. That's what I meant by a film that somewhat lacked emotion."

From there, Michael Eisner tried to clarify his Daisy Ridley comments. "In my previous comment I didn't mean to suggest that Daisy Ridley acted poorly," says Eisner. "On the contrary, she was excellent. The choice of attitude for Rey was intended and seems to fall on the philosophy of the character." A lot of Star Wars fans may have trouble with The Rise of Skywalker and its story, but one thing that nearly everybody can agree on is the strength of the main performances from Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and John Boyega.

For now, it looks like the future of Star Wars is on Disney+. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to take The Mandalorian, pack it with some rich fan service, and deliver something that is clearly influenced by the things George Lucas took his inspiration from when he was crafting the original trilogy. Michael Eisner's comments may anger some fans, but he was being honest, which isn't always easy to find these days. You can check out the comments below, thanks to Michael Eisner's Twitter account.

