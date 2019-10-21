It's that time, Star Wars fans! Pre-sale tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker are officially available. It had been previously revealed that tickets for the final entry in the Skywalker saga would be going up after the trailer debut during Monday Night Football. Lucasfilm decided to jump the gun just a bit, which means fans all across the country are scrambling to secure tickets for opening weekend. In addition to the tickets, various theater chains will have special offers available, which could affect one's decision on where to see the movie.

First off, several theater chains will be hosting a nine-movie marathon that will include every saga movie, from The Phantom Menace leading right up to The Rise of Skywalker. It had previously been reported that AMC would be participating, but the Alamo Drafthouse will be included as well. Moviegoers hitting these events will receive a commemorative opening night pin and a special concession offer, of which details are not currently available. Fans attending the marathon will also receive an exclusive blanket. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will start at 5 p.m. local time during the marathon.

For IMAX moviegoers, every Sunday, from December 22 through January 12, ticket buyers who choose to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX at AMC Theatres will receive an exclusive poster, done by artist Dan Mumford. The poster, which we've included below, features Rey and Kylo dueling on the remains of the Death Star. Every Saturday, from December 21 through January 4, the first 500 moviegoers who see the movie in IMAX at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive collectible ticket, with art by Tom Whalen. One of the tickets features the new Sith Trooper. We've included the ticket art below as well.

Those hoping to catch Episode IX at the Alamo Drafthouse will also have the option of adding some bonus items to the order. There is the special edition of the Birth.Movies.Death magazine, as well as commemorative glasses from Mondo, one for the light side and one for the dark side. The designs for the glasses haven't been revealed at this time. That may well be to avoid minor spoilers.

Lastly, those who grab tickets through Atom Tickets, via the app or at atomtickets.com, will have the option to purchase an exclusive, framed collector's ticket, which goes for $10. The ticket exclusive artwork provided by Lucasfilm, which we've included below, and is encased in a lucite display that stands 7.5" x 4.5". Those simply hoping to grab tickets would do well to act fast, as sites like Fandango experience high volumes of traffic due to high demand, which can cause crashes and lead to sold-out showings. Head on over to your preferred movie ticket retailer of choice to grab seats and check out the new art, which comes to us StarWars.com. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters everywhere on December 20.