Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer is finally here. The release of the long-awaited trailer has been kept under lock and key for the last several weeks. While some fans were convinced we were going to see the trailer back in August at the D23 Expo, Lucasfilm went out and borrowed a page from Marvel Studios in terms of surprising, and gave their audience some new footage. However, it was not the full-length trailer that everybody was hoping for. Thankfully, that has all changed now.

Some of the footage shown in the latest Rise of Skywalker trailer comes from the ten seconds shown at the D23 Expo, but there's a lot more here to unpack and analyze. Overall, when paired with the first trailer, which was released during Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, fans have a lot to be excited about. J.J. Abrams seems to have found a nice balance between the Light and Dark tones of the Force for the final installment in the Skywalker Saga.

Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi left a lot of Star Wars fans feeling alienated and they're hoping J.J. Abrams will "correct" some of their issues with the last movie. However, the director doesn't feel that it was necessary to go in and change anything that Johnson did and felt that the criticisms were unwarranted. Whatever the case may be, Abrams is back after taking on 2015's The Force Awakens after Disney and Lucasfilm let Colin Trevorrow go and the director seems determined to give the best possible ending to the latest trilogy that he can.

Lucasfilm has a ton of stuff for Star Wars fans to be excited about on the horizon. Before The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, fans will be introduced to the live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Plus, there's the new trilogy from Game of Thrones showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff on the way, along with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which sees the return of Ewan McGregor. Out of everything, other than Rise of Skywalker, the Obi-Wan series is something that fans are really looking forward to, especially since it's been so long since we've seen McGregor in the role. Additionally, it had been rumored for so long, it's nice to know that it's officially happening.

All in all, The Rise of Skywalker trailer was well worth the wait and teases an epic ending to the Skywalker Saga. The Star Wars franchise is one of Disney's crown jewels and the studio has kind of a rocky start with it, in terms of fan reactions. With that being said, the latest trailer for The Rise of Skywalker provides a lot of hope, along with mystery, since it asks more questions than even coming close to answering anything. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters later this year, you can watch the latest trailer below, thanks to the official Star Wars site.