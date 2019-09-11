The Rise of Skywalker trailer provided us with our first hint at the return of the iconic Death Star. Since then, there have been a flood of questions about which Death Star it actually is. J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm have been doing an excellent job keeping everything under wraps, so we probably won't really know until the movie hits theaters later this year. Thankfully, an older Star Wars novel from 2017 may provide some tips as to which Death Star is being teased in The Rise of Skywalker trailer.

The Star Wars book Aftermath: Life Debt was written by Chuck Wendig and released in 2017. In the book, there is a chapter about the Alderaanians that were "off world when the planet got destroyed," during the events of A New Hope. After the Empire fell, they gathered together and "settled in the system on a flotilla of ships." The chapter in question ends with "Leia gifting them (Alderaanians) the remains of the first Death Star to build a permanent space station in the system out of it."

Since the first Death Star pieces were given away, it's safe to assume that it's all gone. This leads us to the second Death Star, which has been the prevalent theory amongst Star Wars fans. There have been some who believe that the planet shown in The Rise of Skywalker trailer is Yavin IV, but it's beginning to look like it really is Endor, especially considering how close the Death Star was to the planet when it was taken out. The second Death Star is also where Emperor Palpatine was killed, which brings everything back together.

With Emperor Palpatine returning in Rise of Skywalker, the second Death Star seems to make the most sense. The ruins could be where Palpatine is possibly resurrected in the upcoming movie, though we're not sure how at this time. And if this is indeed Endor that we're looking at, perhaps will also get to see the Forrest moon of Endor once agian along with some Ewoks? J.J. Abrams isn't going to just bring us back to Endor for some Death Star ruins. He'll have to have a couple of the little furry dudes running around too, at least for a moment.

Has Emperor Palpatine been haunting the Death Star ruins on Endor for all of this time? This could very well be the case, though there are a number of ways the Emperor could have returned. As for the Death Star, it will be interesting to see how this all fits into the current trilogy and how J.J. Abrams incorporates it into the storyline. For now, we'll just have to wait, but there are some pretty huge teases in the Rise of Skywalker promotional footage. Speaking of which, we should have a new trailer out sometime next month, so perhaps there will be more information there. The chapter breakdown from Aftermath: Life Debt was first revealed on Reddit.