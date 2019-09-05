The Rise of Skywalker remains one of the most anticipated films of the year, for obvious reasons, but the majority of the film's details remain a mystery. Well, C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, is here to shed what little light he can on upcoming events, including those red eyes we all witnessed in the most recent footage from D23.

Whilst speaking with The Star Wars Show, Anthony Daniels was asked about the most recent trailer for the film, which in a fleeting moment seems to show the much-loved golden hero with a pair of rather sinister looking red eyes.

"That was so weird, because they had rigged me up with a special thing, and to look at myself in the mirror, it was scary. It's a magnificent piece of storytelling that really took me by surprise."

What the 'special thing' is remains as mysterious as the rest of the film, but Daniels seemingly confirms that the red eyes are not just a reflection of something he's looking at and that C-3PO will indeed sport a set of evil peepers. His description as their inclusion being a 'magnificent piece of storytelling' is certainly a boon, as well as further intrigue as to how they will tie into the film overall, though the actor of course remains as vague as you'd expect.

Vagueness aside, the internet has been set alight with theories as to why C-3PO's eyes have turned an evil shade of scarlet. There were some who believed that this was not C-3PO at all, but was in fact a different protocol droid of similar design, with some speculating it was the live-action debut of Triple-Zero, a droid made famous in the pages of Marvel comics with an affinity for torture. Daniels' comments have more than likely put this theory to bed, but there is always the possibility that he is just playing two droids.

Related: Rise of Skywalker Director Contemplates Kylo's Redemption, Can It Really Happen?

Others believe that the red eyes suggest that everyone's favourite protocol droid has indeed turned to the Dark Side, perhaps with the influence of a returning Emperor Palpatine, and our new heroes will be forced to fight against one of our old ones. The most sensible theory is that the ocular change signifies a programming update, and that the well-known pacifist will need to move from diplomacy into action thanks to the First Order's successful eradication of most of the Resistance in The Last Jedi.

Despite being one of the staples of the Star Wars universe, C-3PO has not featured very heavily in this newest trilogy so far. He has, however, appeared rather prominently in the marketing material for The Rise of Skywalker, both with puzzling red eyes and riding with Finn and Poe Dameron on the back of a land speeder hurtling into battle. Or possibly escaping battle, it is difficult to tell. In either case, red eyes or gold eyes, The Rise of Skywalker looks to be giving C-3PO his due. This comes direct from Lucasfilm's own The Star Wars Show.