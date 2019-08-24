Keri Russell appeared on the D23 stage to give some information about her Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character. Russell is playing the mysterious Zorri Bliss, who arguably has one of the coolest suit designs in recent Star Wars history. So far, we know she's a "scoundrel" and her allegiances are unknown. Bliss also spent a lot of time at the Thieves' Quarter on the frigid planet Kijimi during the war between the First Order and the Resistance. However, Russell has given us a new bit of information about the character.

While on stage at the D23 Expo with J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Keri Russell said that Zorri is "cool and shady. She's kind of a criminal and old friend of Poe's." While that's not a ton of information to go off of, this is The Rise of Skywalker that we're talking about here. Russell isn't going to be able to reveal very much about one of the biggest movies in cinematic history before it hits theaters at the end of the year.

Regardless, the new Zorri Bliss information is welcome, much like the exclusive Rise of Skywalker footage and posters that were revealed at D23 today. The footage is rumored to show up online this Monday, and Star Wars fans who weren't able to see it are going to hope that's true because it was epic. In addition, the poster released for the movie teases an epic battle between Rey and Kylo Ren as Emperor Palpatine looks down upon them from the stars. J.J. Abrams isn't messing around with bringing the biggest villain in the franchise's history back.

As for how Zorri Bliss and Emperor Palpatine will be introduced in The Rise of Skywalker, that is unclear. Disney and Lucasfilm aren't about to let any important information like that get out, but it looks like Poe may be the key to Zorri helping the Resistance in some way or another. However, will she be the one who is rumored to betray them and give up their location to the First Order? For now, we'll just have to wait, but she sure does sound a lot like Benicio del Toro's DJ character from The Last Jedi.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this December, but Star Wars fans looking to get a quick fix before the movie opens have The Mandalorian to look forward to, which premieres on the launch date of the Disney+ streaming service in November. Star Wars fans were given some pretty decent news this weekend, thanks to the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. Now, we have the new Rise of Skywalker footage to look forward to and another trailer, which will more than likely drop this fall at some point, possibly during the World Series like last time. You can check out Keri Russell on the D23 stage with her co-stars below, thanks to the Walt Disney Studios Twitter account.

The cast and filmmakers of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker take the stage at #D23Expo. pic.twitter.com/7XH5b1JoZv — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019