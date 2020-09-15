Released in 2012, director Peter Ramsey's animated delight, Rise of the Guardians, is like something akin to a superhero team-up movie featuring various festive figures. While the movie was a pretty devastating box office bomb, DreamWorks Animation's Rise of the Guardians was well-liked by both critics and audiences, and left many wondering if we will ever get a sequel. Well, Ramsey has now confirmed that, while there are no plans at present, he would love to return.

"I'd love to be involved in something like that again, just because there are so many things I'd like to improve on from the first time because of inexperience or the circumstances that we didn't get to do. I would love to. I'd love to work with some of those same people again, to have another bite of the apple and those characters. I think they deserve another shot. I really love them."

Rise of the Guardians was Peter Ramsey's feature-length directorial debut, with the filmmaker longing for a follow-up now that he has a little more experience. He would clearly relish the opportunity to make a sequel and work with the same pool of talent again adding, "When you work on something for three years, you develop a relationship with these little imaginary characters. So, they're your family. I would love to do right by them."

Rise of the Guardians tells the story of a group of familiar heroes, each with their own extraordinary abilities, who must team up to stop the evil spirit Pitch Black, who lays down the gauntlet to take over the world. The Guardians are made up of Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman, who enlist a newly emerged spirit, Jack Frost, to stop Pitch Black from engulfing the world in darkness in a fight of dreams and to protect the hopes, beliefs, and imagination of children all over the world.

Starring Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher, and Hugh Jackman, Rise of the Guardians is beautifully animated and contains moments of real brilliance within the so-so storytelling. The first movie does leave some foundations with which to build upon and theoretically could easily become an Avengers-style franchise for elementary school ages. Sadly, due to the movie grossing just $306 million against its $145 million budget, and thus losing an estimated $83 million due to marketing and distribution costs, it is unlikely that a big-screen sequel will ever get the green light.

Aside from Rise of the Guardians, Peter Ramsey co-directed 2018's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The movie introduced audiences to the shared multiverse, the "Spider-Verse", in which the young Miles Morales becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from various dimensions to team up to save New York City from Kingpin. Stunning audiences with its wild multiverse shenanigans and stunning animation, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is getting a sequel, though Ramsey will not be returning to helm the project.

Currently, details surrounding Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 are being kept largely under wraps, but this has not stopped fans wondering which alternate versions of Spidey might find their way into the sequel. According to Chris Miller and his fellow producer Phillip Lord, countless other versions of Spider-Man could factor into the project. "I think there's a bunch [of possible characters], and I don't want to say too much because there's a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now." Miller previously explained. "And it's really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven't seen before or have something interesting thematic to say."

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 7, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.