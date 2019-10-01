We finally have some new details regarding the Rise of the Resistance ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Specifically, the runtime of the ride has been revealed, which has been something of a big question mark ever since the concept of the attraction was initially unveiled. As promised, this will be one of the longer attractions that Disney has put together at any of its theme parks, though it may not be quite as long as had been previously rumored.

Rise of the Resistance is set to join Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, as the second ride at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at both Disneyland and Disney World. Recently, a special about the recent, massive theme park expansion aired on Freeform and Disney Parks experiences chairman Bob Chapek confirmed, at least roughly, how long the new ride will be. Here's what Chapek had to say about it.

"Imagine being chased for 15 minutes by Kylo Ren and the First Order. Stormtroopers everywhere, Lightsabers coming at you. It's going to be fantastic."

It had previously been suggested that the ride would last as long as 28 minutes. While 15 minutes is quite a bit shorter, things could shift a bit between now and when it finally opens. That said, even 15 minutes is a lot longer than most theme park rides, which could help justify a long wait in line. Rise of the Resistance will see park goers recruited to help fight the First Order in an immersive experience. Per the official description from Disney World, here's what to expect.

"When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer, with Kylo Ren on board, you're going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape, and a chance for the Resistance to rise."

Rey, Finn, Poe and BB-8 will all be featured. The hype ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge was palpable. However, there has been conflicting discussion ever since the doors opened. It was expected that lines would be wrapped around the park for months and crowds would be massive. So far, that's not quite been the case. Some have taken it as a sign that the expansion is a failure. Others think that's a bit of a reach.

The fact of the matter is, currently, just one of the main attractions of the park is open. A trip to Disneyland or Disney World isn't cheap and many fans likely want to wait until they can get the full experience. To that end, Rise of the Resistance opens at Disney World on December 5, with the ride set to open at Disneyland on January 17, 2020. So those looking to get the most out of Galaxy's Edge will be able to do so soon. This news was previously reported by SlashFilm.