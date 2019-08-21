It looks like a new The Rise of Skywalker character is a snitch for the First Order. Official details surrounding the final movie in the Skywalker saga are scarce, but there have been a few quality leaks over the past few months, including a poster that revealed the Knights of Ren, Sith Troopers, and more, way before they were officially announced. With that being said, a new leak claims that a new character may be helping the First Order on the snow-covered planet Kijimi.

The new character's name has yet to be revealed, but it is rumored that he'll have a Unkar Plutt-like part in The Rise of Skywalker, "but he will play a big role in the movie." Unkar Plutt is played by Simon Pegg in The Force Awakens and he doesn't have a huge role. The new character has been compared to Drax the Destroyer from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, except for the fact that he's a cyborg.

The new Rise of Skywalker character is allegedly working for the First Order as a snitch and is a rival to Keri Russell's Zorri Bliss. The character reportedly shares details about the Resistance on Kijimi with the First Order, which in turn brings the First Order down to battle. It's also believed that Zorri Bliss, who has been described as a "scoundrel" from the Thieves' Quarter on Kijimi, will help the Resistance escape after their cover is blown. This information is unconfirmed for the time being, but we may very well get some confirmation this weekend during the D23 Expo.

The Rise of Skywalker is going to put an end to the latest Star Wars trilogy and there is a lot of mystery surrounding it and how all the events will unfold. The first trailer for the movie was given an enthusiastic response upon its release, but it offered more questions than answers when the dust settled. We know Emperor Palpatine is back in some form or another, but it is unclear how J.J. Abrams has brought the iconic villain back to the fold, though that has not stopped fans from guessing and having fan theories about the situation.

Until J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm want us to know what's going on with The Rise of Skywalker, we're not going to really know. The director and crew have done a pretty good job about keeping things under wraps, but there have been a number of good leaks recently that seem to tell a believable version of the story, which may explain how Emperor Palpatine was incorporated. In the end, we're just going to have to be patient as we wait to see how Abrams follows up The Last Jedi and puts an end to the Skywalker saga. Making Star Wars was the first to report on the new mystery character and his allegiance to the First Order.