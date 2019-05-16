Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was released last month and featured a brief scene of Kylo Ren's now-iconic helmet being repaired. We now have our best look at the mended mask as it will appear in the movie, thanks to new toy packaging, which ties in with the climactic final to all that has come before it. There has been a lot of talk about the helmet Kylo destroyed during a fit of frustration in The Last Jedi, after Supreme Leader Snoke called him out for playing dress up.

The latest look at The Rise of Skywalker toy packaging shows off Kylo Ren's repaired helmet, stitched together in red, giving it more of an ominous look than it had previously. The villain can be seen with his red Lightsaber, while stretching out his hand, presumably using the Force to stop someone or something. For an empty toy package, it's still pretty awesome and teases the villain's new look. With that being said, will he be a villain the entire time?

Rumors of the repaired helmet started spreading late last year and were later confirmed with leaked production art, which was still questioned at the time of its release. A lot of the same sources talking about Kylo Ren's helmet are now speculating about what will go down in The Rise of Skywalker in terms of the villain's allegiance. After taking down Snoke in The Last Jedi, there has been a ton of speculation about the Supreme Leader making a return and about who may or may not have been behind his rise.

The Rise of Skywalker trailer provides us with a telling clue of who may have been behind the First Order the entire time - Emperor Palpatine. We hear his iconic cackle at the tail-end of the trailer and many are under the assumption he was controlling Snoke. J.J. Abrams has said there is a new threat and it's the biggest one yet, which could mean that not even Kylo Ren is safe anymore. Obviously, this is all speculation at the moment, but something is definitely going down and Palpatine may be looking for a new host when all is said and done.

The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters at the end of the year, but we're all hoping to get a new look at the movie this summer at D23 or San Diego Comic-Con. Even a behind-the-scenes featurette would be welcome, which seems the most likely at this point in time. Regardless, there is going to be even more conflict with Kylo Ren this time around and his new helmet might be the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the refurbished helmet below, thanks to Star Wars. Hopefully we'll see some of the upcoming toys for the movie in the near future.