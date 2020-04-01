Good news and positivity have been quite hard to come by lately, with the world still navigating its way through the unprecedented situation we find ourselves in. Well, thankfully we have had the upbeat messages from beloved Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to keep us all going. Despite having gone through some trying times recently, Wilson has expressed her gratitude to her care providers, family, friends, and fans who have supported her through not only this but past struggles as well.

"This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy."

"I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now."

The date of March 29th has significant meaning to Rita Wilson as she explains here. The date marks the five-year anniversary of Rita Wilson being declared cancer-free after going through a bilateral mastectomy. After reflecting on her past ups and downs, Rita Wilson took the time to observe the present and how she was also able to come back from both her past illness and her most recent diagnosis and recovery, as well as her successful career.

"One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home."

"Every day I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness. All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a [...] survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."

No doubt during this period of self-isolation a lot of people are beginning to reflect on life and its many peaks and troughs. Wilson's words are a hopeful reminder that we should be thankful for good health, as well as life's adventure, both the good and the bad.

Both Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been pretty open about certain aspects of their relationship, and this continued to be the case with both Wilson's breast cancer battle and the couple's recent diagnoses. While in self-isolation, the couple provided updates on their health and shared how they were passing the time. Hanks and Wilson returned to their home in Los Angeles a few days ago having been in self-isolation in Australia. This comes to us from Rita Wilson's instagram.