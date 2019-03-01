I loved the books of R.L. Stine growing up. I spent most of the first half of my middle school years reading his kid-horror series Goosebumps and then I spent most of the second half reading his scarier teen-horror series Fear Street. In fact, I still own several Fear Street books. Needless to say then that I'm excited about Fox and writer-director Leigh Janiak's upcoming three-film adaptation of Stine's Fear Sreet. And today we have word on the first castmembers to join the movie(s) in the form of up-and-comers Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch.

Kiana Madeira and Olivia Welch will each be playing,

"Gay teenagers trying to navigate their rocky relationship when they're targeted by the crazy horrors of their small town, Shadyside."

On top of that, we're also hearing that each actress is set to appear in all three films and will be playing two different characters "one in the mid-'90s and one in the 1600s when gay women faced even greater adversity and repercussions."

Welch has already worked with writer-director Leigh Janiak in the past on her Amazon adaptation of Lauren Oliver's book Panic. But on top of that role, she can also be found on shows such as Modern Family and Agent Carter and the upcoming Netflix series Unbelievable alongside Toni Collette (Herediatary, The Sixth Sense). Meanwhile, Madeira is best known for a recurring role on the CW's The Flash but you may also know her from her roles in several Disney Channel movies, including Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, Bad Hair Day, The Swap and something referred to as the Macdonald Hall film trilogy. She has also been the star of a series called Sacred Lies over on Facebook Watch, and a show called Trinkets over on Netflix.

Plot details for this Fear Street trilogy are being kept under wraps, but there have been some hints and rumors about just what we can expect to go down in the movies once they hit. Movie One is said to take place "in 1994, in the aftermath of a brutal tragedy in Shadyside, Ohio, a group of teens discovers that a series of horrifying events that have plagued their town over many years might not be random and that they may be the next victims." Movie Two is set "in 1978, Camp Nightwing is divided by the campers and counselors who hail from the of prosperous town of Sunnyvale and the campers and maintenance staffers from the downtrodden town of Shadyside, but when horrors from their towns shared history come alive, they must band together to solve a terrifying mystery before it's too late." And finally, Movie Three is set in "1666, a colonial town is gripped by a hysterical witch-hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come, and it's up to teenagers in 1994 to try and finally put an end to their town's curse, before it's too late."

As mentioned above, this adaptation of Stine's Fear Street is said to be an unprecedented trilogy of films that will be released in close proximity to each other. No one is sure what that means exactly, but I'm thinking we'll be finding out sooner or later with casting heating up. Janiak (Honeymoon) will direct movies one and two, and Her Smell director Alex Ross Perry will be taking the helm of the middle movie. Evidently, Janiak oversaw a writer's room that is said to have included Kate Trefry Stranger Things, and together they hashed out the storylines for the three films. No telling who will be the credited writer on the final films, but it's rumored that Janiak will be among the writers listed. Chernin Entertainment will be producing. 20th Century Fox exec Jason Young will oversee the trilogy on behalf of the studio. This casting update was originally shared over on Collider.