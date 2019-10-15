Scream Factory will release Roadgames on Blu-ray on November 12, and riding shotgun is a host of new bonus features, including a new interview, audio commentary, script read, and music demos. Customers ordering from Shoutfactory.com will receive an exclusive 18x24 rolled poster featuring our brand new artwork, available while supplies last.

Stacy Keach is Pat Quid, a lone trucker who plays games to keep his sanity on long hauls through the desolate Australian Outback. Jamie Lee Curtis is a free-spirited hitchhiker looking for excitement with a game of her own. And somewhere up ahead is a maniac in a van whose game may be butchering young women along the highway. But when the killer decides to raise the stakes, Quid's game becomes personal ... and the rules of this road are about to take some very deadly turns.

Director Richard Franklin (Psycho II) packs plenty of Hitchcock-like twists and suspense into this sly shocker that was nominated for four Australian Film Institute Awards and remains one of the most surprising thrillers of the '80s.

Road Games Shout! Factory Blu-ray special features:

• NEW Australian Long Haul - an interview with actor Stacy Keach

• NEW audio commentary with cinematographer Vincent Monton, production coordinator Helen Watts and costume designer Aphrodite Kondos, moderated by filmmaker Mark Hartley

• NEW 1980 script read with producer/director Richard Franklin and actors Stacy Keach and Marion Edwards

• NEW composer Brian May music demos accompanied by stills and poster gallery

• Audio Commentary with producer/director Richard Franklin

• Kangaroo Hitchcock: The Making of Road Games - featuring interviews with director Richard Franklin and actor Stacey Keach

• Extended interviews from Mark Hartley's documentary Not Quite Hollywood featuring Jamie Lee Curtis, Stacy Keach, director Richard Franklin, Stunt Coordinator Grant Page, screenwriter Everett De Roche, cinematographer Vincent Monton and assistant director Tom Burstall

• Lecture on the making of Road Games with Richard Franklin, co-producer Barbi Taylor & composer Brian May, introduced by critic Tom Ryan.

• Profile on Richard Franklin (1981)

• Audio Interview with Richard Franklin (2001)

• Audio Interview with actor Stacy Keach (2016)

• Audio Interview with stunt coordinator & actor Grant Page (2016)

• Gallery of stills, Production Shots, Storyboards, Newspaper Reviews, Promotional & Artwork Materials

• Theatrical Trailer