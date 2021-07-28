Scott, Mr. No-Stunt-Man-Required, Adkins has no problem making a fan's birthday wish come true. The actor, martial artist, producer, screenwriter and gymnast took to Twitter to respond to a birthday request for Adkins to revive Dalton in a Road House reboot. Fans seem to whole-heartedly agree. He captioned with the response, "Greatest idea I ever heard."

Greatest idea I ever heard 👍 https://t.co/h0piNY3mOy — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) July 27, 2021

Scott Adkins has made a name for himself as an actor with unbelievable martial arts skills and a true super fan of his predecessors. He's worked and fanboyed out with some of his biggest idols, including Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Chuck Norris, Ray Park, you name it. He's been an action hero. But what might make him the perfect person to fill Dalton's tight black t-shirt is his mixture of acting, stunts and the Zen that Patrick Swayze's character uses to keep his composure in what would otherwise be thought of as a hot-headed job of a bouncer.

Swayze's portrayal of Dalton in the original Road House, while as butt-kicking as he might be, tells the story of a man's redemption and finding peace in a career he's physically and mentally cut out for. He had his degree in philosophy. This isn't just an action movie. It's an actor's action movie. Luckily for Adkins, he is trained in both. He took some acting classes, but couldn't afford to stay in school.

However, since he was in grade school he studied martial arts, and they came in handy when he was offered a small role in the 2001 Jackie Chan action movie The Accidental Spy. By the late 2000s Adkins, now in lead roles, began appearing almost exclusively in action films once again, including Undisputed II: Last Man Standing and its sequel, Undisputed III: Redemption, as well as Assassination Games, which also starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. Adkins reunited with Van Damme twice in 2012, with both tough guys featured in The Expendables 2 and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Can Adkins make a Road House that all fans would enjoy? Road House came on the heels of Dirty Dancing, and it caught all of the ladies attention where other action movies might have not. We saw the poster. Tight jeans? Check. Glorious mullet? Check. Tough guy saving the ladies in a dance environment? We'll see you there. I am by no means a career-maker, but my teenager memory serves that we cared for the sensitive Swayze.

The movie was panned by the critics, but the fans stand their ground. It's a rough and tumble action movie with a heart that included the beloved Sam Elliott, and perennial favorite character actor and X musician John Doe. Might I suggest we see the softer side of Adkins, so we can all flock to the theaters and rejoice in Dalton's return to The Double Deuce? Swayze shows his buns in BOTH Dirty Dancing and Road House. Just saying?

Back in 2015, Ronda Rousey was set to star in a Road House remake, which had The Notebook Director Nick Cassavetes officially signed on to direct. That was more than six years ago, and no word on whatever happened to the proposed reboot has surfaced in the interim. It's likely that Road House will get rebooted or remade in some form. And we definitely shouldn't forget that Road House 2: Last Call is a real movie that came out in 2006, a straight-to-DVD action flick starring Johnathon Schaech that some fans have totally abandoned, while a few actually consider it a favorite.

Castle Falls, Scott Adkins' upcoming film co-starring Dolph Lundgren, concerns rival gangs seeking out millions of dollars hidden inside a luxury condominium that's scheduled to be demolished, but first they have to deal with the janitor who found the loot first. It hits theaters May18, 2021.