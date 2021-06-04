Anthony Bourdain is the subject of a new documentary that will let fans see another side of the late television personality. Called Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the movie comes from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom,Won't You Be My Neighbor?). It will be released in theaters next month courtesy of Focus Features, and the official trailer has just been made available to watch online. You can check it out below.

Footage that's never been seen before by fans will be featured in the doc. This includes video of Bourdain at the start of his career in the first kitchens he worked in along with delving into his experiences in writing his hit book Kitchen Confidential. Also highlighted are peeks at some of his earliest travels. As his friends explain in the movie, Anthony Bourdain was also someone who was much more than just a chef and documentarian, as he strived to be a great human being in life as well.

A logline for the doc reads: "It's not where you go. It's what you leave behind. Chef, writer, adventurer, provocateur: Anthony Bourdain lived his life unabashedly. Roadrunner:A Film About Anthony Bourdain is an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon. This unflinching look at Bourdain reverberates with his presence, in his own voice and in the way he indelibly impacted the world around him."

While the movie will remember the good times, it doesn't look like there will be any glossing over the unfortunate way we lost Bourdain. In the summer of 2018, Bourdain died by suicide while on location in France filming an episode of Parts Unknown. We'll never know what brought Bourdain to make that decision in the final moments of his life, and the incredibly shocking news left fans everywhere completely stunned. Perhaps the new doc will shed some new light on the dark path Bourdain was heading down that led to his untimely demise.

"He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this," Bourdain's mother told the New York Times in 2018. "He had everything. Success beyond his wildest dreams. Money beyond his wildest dreams." In the Times article, Mrs. Bourdain also revealed that she was told by her son's close friend Eric Ripert that Anthony had "been in a dark mood these past couple of days."

There was an immense outpouring of support when the news of Bourdain's death was announced. Restaurant owners and chefs who had been helped by Bourdain at some point in his career credited him for helping their businesses to thrive. Fans of his various TV work had also taken to social media in droves to express their sadness and shock. It's a celebrity death that still doesn't sit very well with fans at all, given how successful he was and how happy he appeared to be.

Roadrunner:A Film About Anthony Bourdain is set to be released by Focus Features on July 16. The new trailer for the movie comes to us from Focus Features on YouTube.