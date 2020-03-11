Rob Gronkowski, the former NFL star who played as a tight end for the New England Patriots, has officially signed to become the next WWE Superstar. He'll make his professional wrestling debut on the March 20 episode of SmackDown on Fox. He'll also be appearing at WrestleMania 36 in Florida, but is not competing in that event. His presence is meant to hype up a future match that will take place in the near future.

As revealed on the FS1 series WWE Backstage, Rob Gronkowski was deep into negotiations with the world's most well-known professional wrestling organization to join the company this week. WWE fans keeping up with the company's weekly programming will know that this wouldn't be the first time Gronkowski has been seen on a wrestling show. The former football star is friends with WWE wrestler Mojo Rawley, leading to previous involvement in WWE.

At the annual WrestleMania pay-per-view event in 2017, Gronkowski was present to cheer on Rawley for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. In a memorable moment, Gronkowski actually got physical as he jumped the guard rail and attacked Jinder Mahal to help Rawley win the match. Rawley and WWE executives Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon were also spotted at the Gronk's Super Bowl weekend party this year.

Gronkowski has also apparently had his sights set on a WWE debut for quite a while. Last fall, the New England Patriot spoke on the potential of joining the wrestling organization as his next big career move, suggesting it could happen within the next five years. The Gronk also suggested it's unlikely he'd be competing in the ring as a professional wrestler every week, but lacing up a pair of boots to compete isn't out of the question. "I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for and that's one crazy match," the NFL star says.

Several other major sports stars have gotten involved with WWE in years past as well, making Gronkowski far from the first to enter the world of sports entertainment. NFL star William "The Refrigerator" Perry competed in a WWE battle royal at WrestleMania 2. Back in the '90s, NBA legends Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman also famously wrestled as part of a tag team match for World Championship Wrestling. Pete Rose and Mike Tyson were also heavily involved with WWE storylines at the time. In more recent years, Shaquille O'Neal and Floyd Mayweather have made memorable appearances on WWE programming, and UFC fighter Ronda Rousey had a stint working as a full-time wrestler.

Gronkowski is a three-time Super Bowl champion and holds several NFL records based on his accomplishments while playing for the New England Patriots. He signed his contract with the popular team back in 2010, retiring from the sport just last year. Still spry at just 30 years old, Gronkowski has all the potential in the world to work matches in WWE if he chooses to do so. This news comes to us from The New York Post.