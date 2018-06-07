It has been reported over the past few days that Rob Zombie was going to possibly take on a Creature from the Black Lagoon remake, but the actor is calling the reports fake news. Zombie took to social media to announce that all of the reports are false and clarified what he had said in a recent interview. The Creature from the Black Lagoon remake reports all stem from one interview where Zombie was basically asked a hypothetical question.

Rob Zombie took a screenshot of one of the Creature from the Black Lagoon remake articles and posted it on to his Instagram account to clarify his statement. The director/musician believes that his words were taken out of context and twisted into making a headline, which seems to be the case when looking at his original quote. Zombie put out his new statement to keep the rumors from spreading. He explains.

"Fake news. FYI before people start asking me about this. I have no idea what this article about. I am not interested in developing this project. I think I said it could be a cool remake. That's it. Ugh, internet."

The interview in question was conducted by HDNet. Rob Zombie was asked about some of his favorite horror movies and was asked hypothetically, if he could remake one of them, which one would it be? Zombie went on to talk about his love for Creature from the Black Lagoon, and noted that it would be cool to make it because you wouldn't have to redesign the Creature. Basically, all Zombie was saying was that it would be fun to do because you could basically use the exact same costume because of how awesome it still is. That's all.

His words were taken out of context and then the reports began to spread about Rob Zombie directing a remake of the Creature from the Black Lagoon, which in all fairness, sounds pretty damn cool. Zombie's idea to leave the Creature as is, untouched from the original would make for an epic remake. However, it's not going to happen, so we all might as well forget about it and wait for the Dark Universe to take a crack at it, which might be as likely as Rob Zombie taking it on at this point.

Universal's Dark Universe could be dead at this point, though it has yet to be officially announced, so a Creature from the Black Lagoon remake might be a long ways away, even after the success of Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water. As for Rob Zombie, he just wrapped production on Three From Hell, a sequel to The Devil's Rejects, which is keeping him pretty busy along with an upcoming new album and some random tour dates in the near future. You can check out the fake news call out on a Creature of the Black Lagoon remake below, courtesy of Rob Zombie's Instagram account.