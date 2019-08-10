Rob Zombie is the latest icon to get the Funko Pop! treatment. The prolific musician and director has been prominent in the pop culture landscape for the better part of three decades and has produced art that truly resonates with massive swaths of people all over the planet, be it through White Zombie, his solo music career, or his movies like House of 1000 Corpses. That being the case, Zombie seems more than deserving of the distinct honor of being immortalized as part of the popular toy line.

The reveal was made by Rob Zombie personally. The metalhead turned filmmaker, whose latest 3 from Hell is set to arrive in theaters this fall, took to Instagram to reveal his Pop! figure. Perhaps as much as anyone has ever looked like themselves in Pop! form, Funko truly nailed the look here. Zombie had this to say in the caption he provided with the photo.

"Guess who is now a Funko POP! Yep this guy. Coming soon! #robzombie #funkopop"

So, when can metal lovers and/or horror movie lovers get their hands on this particular figure? Funko has the released date listed for August 9, so it should be now. However, there is no option to buy it just yet on the website. Either way, it should be very soon, either through the company's website or presumably at a retailer that might carry such a thing. Funko had this to say about their latest Pop! figure.

"Bring home a piece of music and film history with Pop! Rob Zombie, musician and director of more than half a dozen films including House of 1,000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, 31, and 3 From Hell."

Rob Zombie got his start with the band White Zombie in the mid-80s. While it took time for them to find success, their 1992 album La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume 1 went on to sell more than two million copies in the U.S. alone, thanks to popular singles such as Thunder Kiss '65 and Black Sunshine. In the years since, Zombie has had a prominent solo career, with hits such as Dragula and Living Dead Girl. Zombie recently had a very successful tour with Marilyn Manson.

While Rob Zombie still has a music career, he transitioned to directing horror movies with his feature directorial debut House of 1000 Corpses. Even though the movie had a famously difficult road to release, it went on to find major success, leading to the sequel The Devil's Rejects, as well as the upcoming conclusion to the trilogy, 3 From Hell. Zombie's other directorial efforts include the Halloween remake, as well as its sequel, The Lords of Salem and 31. Those interested in picking up the Rob Zombie Funko Pop! figure can head on over to Funko.com. Be sure to check out the figure below.

