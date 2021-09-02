For those who like their coffee dark...as in really dark, like an abandoned road in a Stephen King novel about blood-sucking shadows that stalk said roads looking for travellers to feast on, then you couldn't go wrong with heading over to Dead Sled Coffee. The company has the officially licensed coffee blends featuring the imagery of some of horror's biggest icons, such as Jason actor Kane Hodder, Elvira, and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund. In a timely release, Dead Sled Coffee are now adding Rob Zombie Hellbilly Brew to their list of horror icon coffees. We learned about this direct from Bloody Disgusting.

Rob Zombie has been around quite a bit recently on social media thanks to his upcoming reboot of The Munsters, which he is currently working on after a long while courting the project, so the arrival of this coffee blend couldn't have come at a better time to receive a bit of free publicity as the movie moves along.

Dead Sled revealed, "Rob Zombie's Hellbilly Brew is from the Bugisu sub-region of Uganda and is Dead Sled Coffee's first 100% USADA Certified Organic Coffee. It was grown at an elevation of 1,600 meters and roasted to a smooth and horrifically delightful Medium-Medium Dark Roast. On the roasting scale, it falls into the "High Roast" category. Pre-orders should start shipping approximately the second week of September. 20 random people who participate in the pre-order will win a Rob Zombie signed bag. One very lucky winner will win a one-of-a-kind signed and framed bag proof. This proof is the original proof of the printed coffee bag. Literally a 1 of 1."

The website features a half page biography of the musician turned director, including a brief history of his music and film career, his awards and gives mention to his upcoming The Munsters Movie project. The coffee can be preordered direct from the site for $22 per bag, and the bag itself is something to behold and will no doubt be a collector's item among Zombie and horror fans in general. If the coffee doesn't give you sleepless nights, then some of the artwork definitely will.

Rob Zombie made has name with movies such as House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects, but his biggest hit has been his reboot of the Halloween franchise and it looks like he is determined to make a success of his new Munsters movie, which has been his ultimate pet project for a long while.

It was back at the beginning of June that Zombie confirmed whispers that he was working on bringing the monster family of Mockingbird Lane back to life, when he posted on his Instagram, "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I've been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!"

In the last couple of months, Zombie, and his wife Sheri Moon Zombie, have both been actively sharing images of wigs, face-casting, and the building of the Mockingbird Lane property and are soon about to start sharing regular video updates via the Munsters official YouTube channel. While there have been no official confirmation about casting, it has been strongly rumored that Sheri will be starring as Lily Munster, with Jeff Daniel Phillips joining her as Herman. Other cast members are said to including Zombie regulars Richard Brake and Dan Roebuck, along with Lost's Jorge Garcia and Cassandra Peterson - better known as horror hostess Elvira - in a supporting role.