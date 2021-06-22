Rob Zombie is currently on location in Budapest to scout locations for his motion picture adaptation of the classic sitcom The Munsters. Following months of rumors, Zombie officially confirmed this month that he was tackling the series for his next movie project. Now that he can talk freely about the upcoming movie, the filmmaker has been posting updates on his Instagram account to keep fans in the loop on The Munsters reboot progress.

Last week, Rob Zombie revealed that he was flying out to Hungary to start location scouting for The Munsters. That coincides with the reports that the movie would be filmed in Budapest. As of now, he hasn't revealed any specific locations he'll definitely be using in the movie, but Zombie has been sharing some images of some of the interesting sights he's discovered. One image reveals a bizarre statue he just happened to come across while "wandering the streets of Budapest."

Another photo reveals a bust of horror legend Bela Lugosi that the filmmaker just had to visit. In the caption, Zombie says: "When in Budapest you must visit the bust of Bela Lugosi located at Vajdahunyad Castle. Placed without permission in 2003 by German artist Hartmut Zech it still stands on a ledge ten feet off the ground. This place is amazing. The locations are perfect."

Zombie would also post a brief video clip showcasing a large structure reminiscent of a castle. Again, it's not clear if this will be an actual location to be used in the movie, but it would seem that it's at least under consideration. In any case, it does help give us an idea of the aesthetic Zombie is going for with this new incarnation of The Munsters.

"A fine Saturday In Budapest scouting for The Munsters," Zombie said in the caption.

Prior to his exit from the country, Zombie had one of the original stars of the series over for a visit to help him celebrate the news of the reboot. Butch Patrick, the former child star who played Eddie Munster on the original show, can be seen posing with Zombie in one image alongside the filmmaker's own version of the Koach vehicle seen on the series. Zombie also posted a video Patrick had filmed from their ride together in the Koach.

"What a gas man! Our buddy @the_real_butch_patrick_ dropped by the Zombie residence to celebrate the new Munsters movie," Zombie wrote. "Of course we took the Koach out for a spin. Yep, I drove. Someone better tell Herman he needs new brakes. Ha!"

There are rumors that The Munsters: A Rob Zombie Film will be released directly to the streaming service Peacock, but that's not confirmed at this time. An official release date also has yet to be announced. Though Zombie also has yet to officially confirm any specific cast members, prior reports have suggested that the main cast will include Sheri Moon Zombie, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dan Roebuck, Richard Brake, and Jorge Garcia. Cassandra "Elvira" Peterson is also rumored to be featured in a supporting role. You can keep up with progress on The Munsters by following Rob Zombie on Instagram.