BossLogic's latest creation imagines Robert Downey Jr. as Batman and Ben Affleck as Iron Man. The Bruce Wayne role may be up for grabs within the DCEU, and RDJ has publicly spoken about leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe before being asked to leave, so there's an extra layer of "what if," in these new creations. Obviously, BossLogic is just doing these fun character swaps for fun, but they have started to generate some vocal criticism amongst his followers who wish he'd get back to his normal routine of posting art that doesn't put the MCU and DCEU together.

First up is Robert Downey Jr. as Batman. This is a pretty intriguing look, which will never happen in reality, but he makes for a good Bruce Wayne in BossLogic's art. RDJ has the right look, but from looking at his Tony Stark portrayal, he may be a little too over the top for Bruce Wayne. With that being said, this might be the best look out of all the new swaps that BossLogic has come up with so far, including the version of Scarlett Johansson as Wonder Woman from over the weekend.

Next is Ben Affleck as Iron Man. This is also a good look, and one that Affleck could probably pull off in the acting department as well. There are many Affleck fans who want to see him stay on board for Matt Reeves' The Batman, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen at this point in time. It has been heavily rumored that he and Henry Cavill are finished with the DCEU. But, that doesn't mean that he can't head over to the MCU for a new character, which would be pretty awesome, though it wouldn't be Iron Man.

Over the weekend, BossLogic caused a pretty big uproar when he took Gal Gadot and Scarlett Johansson and swapped their DCEU and MCU roles. Gadot looked okay as Black Widow, but Johansson looked pretty awesome as Wonder Woman. The artist also took Jason Momoa and Chris Hemsworth, swapping their roles, and they both looked excellent in the opposite suits. Momoa could have made for a great Thor in an alternate universe, and the same can be said about Hemsworth's Aquaman.

Looking at these cool character swaps just reminds us how well the casting directors did while working for the MCU and DCEU. Gal Gadot is the perfect Wonder Woman, while Jason Momoa, and Ben Affleck were great choices too. Affleck has a slight disadvantage just because so many people have played the Caped Crusader over the years, but there are many fans that love him in the role, and would love to see him continue. You can check out the awesome character swaps of Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Affleck below, thanks to Boss Logic's Twitter account.