Disney has launched a for your consideration website for the 2019 awards season and Avengers: Endgame is featured prominently. The site was launched a few weeks ago and many fans just assumed they would throw in a bid for Best Actor for Robert Downey Jr. However, that was not the case and more than a few Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are a little disappointed. As with anything these days, a petition has been set up to raise awareness for RDJ's performance in Avengers: Endgame.

Disney is going for Avengers: Endgame to get a Best Picture nomination, along with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo being considered for Best Director, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely for Best Adapted Screenplay, and Trent Opaloch for Best Cinematography. These are pretty big awards, but the Academy has been recognizing comic book movies more and more over the years. With that being said, that's not enough for some fans and Robert Downey Jr. needs more love. The petition's mission is laid out below.

"We, the undersigned, were so moved by Mr. Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame that we believe he is unquestionably deserving of the Academy's Award for Best Actor. The creative choices he made and immense depth of emotional energy he infused in Tony Stark forged an unforgettable experience for the viewers. Though we acknowledge that our efforts can in no way directly influence the Academy's election process, we do hope that this document will serve as a reminder to Academy members that Mr. Downey's powerful performance has indeed directly influenced innumerable lives across the world."

Joe and Anthony Russo started the Best Actor talk in regard to Robert Downey Jr. pretty much right after Avengers: Endgame hit theaters. MCU fans quickly agreed and many were under the assumption that Disney would submit his name for a possible Academy Award nomination. As of this writing, 530 people have signed the petition to raise awareness for RDJ's performance in Endgame. That number is sure to climb in the coming days.

Robert Downey Jr. decided early on that Avengers: Endgame was going to be his last time playing Tony Stark on the big screen, other than some possible cameos. He and Chris Evans talked a lot about leaving the party before getting asked to leave and figured now was the best time to do so. Fans were devastated to see them go, but they were left with a pretty epic exit, thanks to the Russo Brothers, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, and Kevin Feige.

In addition to the aforementioned awards for Avengers: Endgame, Disney is also going for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Visual Effects. Marvel Studios could very well have a pretty large presence the Academy Awards when all is said and done, but sadly, Robert Downey Jr. won't have a shot. You can head over to sign the petition over at Change.org.