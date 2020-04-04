Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are celebrating Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday by sharing a pretty crazy video. The footage is from a theater seeing Avengers: Endgame for the first time, going crazy when the actor's name comes up in the end credits. It's really the perfect tribute to Downey Jr. and all that he accomplished in the MCU over the years, while also showing just how dedicated the fans are to what Marvel Studios has been cranking out.

Social media is filled with birthday tributes to Robert Downey Jr., including a heartfelt post from his Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans. MCU fans have been choosing a lot of memes and some of their favorite footage of Tony Stark from over the years, but the energy of the crowd seeing his name come up in the Endgame credits is really something people need to see. It might transport people back to when they first saw the movie, which was really only a year ago. It seems like it was a decade ago now.

While it can bring people back to seeing Avengers: Endgame for the first time, it really shows how much Robert Downey Jr. contributed to the MCU and to the lives of fans from all over the world. It's hard to describe how crazy the crowd goes when seeing Downey Jr.'s name and signature show up on the screen. The actor is more than likely used to this type of adulation, but he wasn't even in the theater. This is just a general first night screening of the current highest grossing movie of all time.

Robert Downey Jr. has yet to respond to all of the people wishing him a happy birthday, but he may do so tomorrow. MCU fans are a dedicated group, who are for the most part, very positive, especially when compared to other fandoms. Even though everybody knew Avengers: Endgame could be the end of the line for Tony Stark, it was still a huge gut punch to see him die on screen. First screenings of the movie included a lot of tears and some sobbing from fans, though they were brought right back up when the credits rolled.

Since nobody can really leave the house, MCU fans can celebrate Robert Downey Jr. all day. Getting on Disney+ to stream the all of the movies might not be a bad idea. Downey Jr. is probably spending his 55th birthday indoors too, which is the new reality for now. Regardless, hopefully he knows how much people have enjoyed his work over the years as he reflects. You can check out a theater full of MCU fans absolutely lose their minds to Robert Downey Jr.'s name in the Avengers: Endgame credits below, thanks to the S RDJ Twitter account.

Remember how everyone screamed when Robert's name appeared in the credits? I will never get over this 😭😍🥺 #HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/lprR75Fk0V — 𝑺. ✧ RDJ day ✧ (@xlostforeverxx) April 4, 2020

Happy Birthday to the legendary @RobertDowneyJr 👑🖤 Thank you for being our Ironman #HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/ogCEZpmkf5 — ϟ ᜎꫝꪣꪦ᠔ꫀⲅ ϟ (@SRKianMiz) April 4, 2020

Happy birthday mg hero RDJ

May God bless you.

Please come back in MCU. pic.twitter.com/XD4PtY05Tv — Pintu (@Pintu93584233) April 4, 2020

This Tweet is a tribute to my favorite movie ever (The first Iron Man movie) and the best actor ever (In my opinion, @RobertDowneyJr) #HappyBirthdayRobertDowneyJrpic.twitter.com/mbCwvlTouU — SuperGamer Cody2224 (@SuperGamerCody) April 4, 2020

Genius. Billionaire. Playboy. Philanthropist, but most importantly... birthday boy!



Join us in wishing @RobertDowneyJr AKA Tony Stark a very happy birthday. We love you 3000! pic.twitter.com/XSvqPvY672 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) April 4, 2020