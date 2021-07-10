Robert Downey Jr was an integral part of the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there every step of the way from Iron Man through to Avengers: Endgame, and his presence had even been felt since his character's heroic death. While his first post-Marvel movie, Dr Doolittle, may have failed to set the box office alight, that doesn't mean that bigger and better things are not coming for the actor, who has been busy since parting ways with his Marvel alter ego. Speaking in an interview with LinkedIn's Daniel Roth, Downey Jr discussed what it was like trying to move on from the MCU during the Covid pandemic.

"But I have big and fun things coming up," Robert Downey Jr. said. "And the way I'm going to do it is I'm not just going to lay around and sit in my trailer between setups anymore. I'm going to be on Zooms and making connections and doing dinners after work and calling overseas when I'm driving to set at 6 in the morning. So, this goes back to the answer to the previous question, which is, 'How do we do this new normal?' We kind of get to create what it is."

He continued, "As much as that disgust response that we were all having--I know people going back to the office for the first time were all like 'blech'--but I think that we don't have to be afraid of returning to what seems like the old. The zero point has been reached, the faders have all come down on the control board and we can create our own reality a little bit more moving forward. I'm still going to make movies. I've got a ton of fun things to announce... but my real mission here is to try and stay under the tutelage of folks like you [Daniel Roth] and to try and do something big, and fun and good that's a bit of a legacy play for all of us."

Like millions of other people, the pandemic and the quarantine it has brought with it had given Downey Jr a chance to reevaluate things and get everything in check before choosing what direction to take next. While he will be pursuing his own avenues, that doesn't mean that is quite ready to quit his day job just yet. He has numerous projects currently lined up, and he has also been stepping behind the cameras to produce a number of TV shows and movies, including the current Netflix hit Sweet Tooth.

Someone who helped inspire the Iron Man star was his co-star in the MCU, Gwyneth Paltrow, who was launching her Goop lifestyle brand while filming the first Iron Man movie. Her struggles to make the brand a success was enough to show him that there is life outside of the Hollywood industry, but he was also quick to admit that his route was made a lot easier by his Tony Stark connection. While it is good to know that Downey Jr will not be vanishing from our screens completely, it is also a very timely reminder of the kind of changes that have gone on in people's lives over these last 18 months. This news first appeared at CinemaBlend.