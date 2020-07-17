Robert Downey Jr. has joined some of his fellow Avengers to pay tribute to 6-year old real-life hero Bridger Walker. The child has been in the news quite a bit lately after he saved his 4-year old sister from a dog attack. He jumped in front of her as the dog latched on to his face, which resulted in 90 stitches, a black, eye, and a lot of pain. His aunt, Nikki Walker took some time to share Bridger's story with the world and tagged some of the biggest superheroes on the planet, hoping to get just one response.

However, Bridger Walker's heroism has seen not just one, but multiple superheroes reach out to pay tribute. Chris Evans sent a video in character and promised to send the boy a real Captain America shield. Never one to be outdone, Robert Downey Jr. has now gotten in on the fun and it looks like he's attempting to one-up Evans. He already gets bonus points for rocking the Van Halen 5150 t-shirt. You can read his message to Bridger below.

"Bridger, you're a rock star. My name's Robert Downey Jr., I play 'Tony,' that makes me an old friend of Cap's. I heard he sent a shield your way: I'm going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you. 'Late. By the way - that's a promise; a promise beats a shield."

The Iron Man promise should be pretty special, but we're going to have to wait and see what exactly that means for Bridger Walker. In addition to Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo also sent Bridger a message. "People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know," Ruffalo said. "I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart." When asked why he chose to protect his sister from the dog, Bridger said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me."

Thor star Chris Hemsworth recently sent a message out to Bridger Walker too. "He did something that not a lot of people would do, he stood between the dog and his sister and took the full attack on himself," said Hemsworth in his video message. "He received some pretty serious injuries to his head and his face, but afterwards, took his sister's hand and brought her to safety." Captain Marvel star Brie Larson reached out and said that she would be direct messaging Bridger.

Bridger Walker is the kind of hero 2020 deserves. The news has been pretty dark over the last several months, but the 6-year old's bravery, and the response to it, has been something that a lot of people needed to see. Bridger is a reminder that the future is bright for real-life heroes. Hopefully he'll reveal what Robert Downey Jr.'s promise was in the next few months. You can see Robert Downey Jr.'s promise to Bridger Walker above, thanks to Nikke Walker's Instagram account.