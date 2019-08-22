What is Robert Downey Jr. teasing with The Rolling Stones and NASA? The legendary classic rock band is scheduled to play the massive Rose Bowl tonight (August 22nd) in Pasadena, California and Robert Downey Jr. is involved somehow with NASA, though he isn't saying how just yet. However, he did leave us a riddle to try and figure out the mystery, which will be revealed later this evening. It doesn't seem like anyone has figured the riddle out yet, but it's safe to assume it won't be about the Spider-Man dispute between Sony and Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr. posted a humorous video on social media, which is the Avengers: Endgame star's first original post since July 4th. He's teasing The Rolling Stones gig tonight and claims this might be the most "exciting thing" he's ever done, which is saying a lot. As for the riddle, you can read it in full below.

"I am bubbling with anticipation! I have inside me a riddle that I have to share... What do the Rolling Stones, NASA, and the Rose Bowl, and the ruling planet of my birth sign all have in common?"

Ok, so Robert Downey Jr.'s birthday is April 4, which means he falls under the Aries astrological sign. The ruling planet for Aries is Mars, so it's possible that this announcement could involve Mars. The Rose Bowl is located in Pasadena, which is also where NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory is. The Mars 2020 rover is currently being built at the Jet Propulsion Lab, so there could be some kind of connection to this, but it's unclear how The Rolling Stones and Downey Jr. fit into all the madness.

The Rolling Stones, Rose Bowl, NASA, and Robert Downey Jr. are all keeping their mouths shut about the event tonight. The Stones are on their 2019 No Filter tour and hinted that the Iron Man star will be in attendance on social media, while NASA tweeted, "Can't get no satisfaction till you know what this is all about? Stay tuned!" The NASA tweet name checks one of the Stones' biggest hits, "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

Marvel fans have been throwing all kinds of guesses out into social media, with many under the assumption that The Rolling Stones and Robert Downey Jr. are going to space. That seems about as likely as the announcement having something to do with Spider-Man, so that's not going to happen. However, the Mars connection should not be overlooked and maybe the Stones will dust off their 1967 B-side "2,000 Lightyears from Home," though that sounds unlikely too. In the end, we'll just have to wait and see. Luckily, we only have to wait a few more hours to see what all the fuss is about. In the meantime, you can watch Robert Downey Jr.'s Twitter video below and see if you can solve the riddle.