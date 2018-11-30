Chris Evans has nominated Avengers 4 co-star Robert Downey Jr. to host the 2019 Academy Awards. It's the end of the year and a host has yet to be announced, which has led to some pretty interesting ideas from movie fans. Logan star Hugh Jackman hosted the annual event in 2009, so seeing a superhero on the Oscars stage wouldn't be out of the ordinary. Plus, RDJ is no slouch when it comes to being an overall entertainer like Jackman.

As championed by Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr. is definitely one of the better names being thrown around for hosting the 2019 Academy Awards. The actor has never won an Oscar, but he has been nominated twice, once for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Chaplin and Tropic Thunder, respectively. Additionally, he is an accomplished singer, who could pull off some musical numbers. However, it's RDJ's dry sense of humor that would be welcome on the stage and to all of the fans watching from all over the world.

Avengers 4 is on the way, so Robert Downey Jr. hosting the Academy Awards would also be highly beneficial for the ratings department, which have declined in recent years. Having Iron Man host would definitely bring in a ton of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who wouldn't normally watch the annual event and would be curious to see what the actor is bringing to the table. Plus, Marvel Studios could use the time to offer up some new footage from either Captain Marvel or Avengers 4. However, there's another reason why Robert Downey Jr. would be a good fit for the 2019 Academy Awards.

Both Black Panther and Infinity War could receive some Academy Award recognition. Disney and Marvel Studios have submitted Black Panther for Best Picture , Best Director (Ryan Coogler), Best Actor (Chadwick Boseman), and Best Supporting Actor Michael B. Jordan. They're also going after Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Film Editing, Costume Design, Visual Effects, Original Score, and Original Song for the movie. Infinity War has only been submitted for Best Visual Effects, in order to let Black Panther shine. Obviously, there's no guarantee that both projects will even be nominated, but there has been some pretty serious buzz.

Chris Evans nominated Robert Downey Jr. to host the Academy Awards on Twitter, which led to a ton of other ideas. Whoopi Goldberg has hosted multiple times and her name has popped up a lot for 2019. President Barack Obama is another name that has been thrown around quite a bit. Jimmy Kimmel hosted last year, but it seems that there are more people who would rather see Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and Jeff Goldblum host together, which could be a pretty amazing idea. Hugh Jackman's name has been thrown around as well, but he may have touring obligations on his plate when the time comes. For now, Robert Downey Jr. seems like one of the better choices. You can see the original nomination below, provided by Chris Evans' Twitter account.