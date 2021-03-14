Robert Downey Jr. was slimed after winning the Favorite Movie Actor award at Nickelodeon's 2021 Kids' Choice Awards. Winning for his role as the titular doctor in Dolittle, Downey appeared on stage to accept the award from Tiffany Haddish. Just as he was thanking his "friends at Giorgio Armani" for loaning him the suit he's wearing, the actor was sprayed with an excessive amount of Nickelodeon-green slime. Concluding with the actor joking that he's now done his part to "make the world a greener place," you can watch Downey get slimed below.

how'd that slime feel @RobertDowneyJr? congrats on your #KCA win for fav movie actor! pic.twitter.com/oATYQ6KWQX — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 14, 2021

"Thanks Nickelodeon, Universal, my boss wife Susan Downey, and all the kids that saw Dolittle and voted," Robert Downey Jr. told the audience in his acceptance speech. "Frankly I'm amazed how you young folks have handled the last bunch of months with such courage and flexibility. I think you've got beautiful days ahead and I am proud, honestly proud, to entertain you."

The other nominees that were up for Favorite Movie Actor alongside Downey were Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween), Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton), and Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog).

After getting drenched in green goo, Downey posted a photo of himself on Instagram. In the caption, he writes: "And you thought only the Hulk could turn green! Truly, what an honor to win @KidsChoiceAwards 'Favorite Movie Actor'...but NONE of this is truly possible without any of YOU. Thank you from the bottom of my green slimed heart!"

Directed by Stephen Gaghan, Dolittle starred Downey as a widowed veterinarian who has the ability to speak to animals. He was part of a strong ensemble cast with many big name celebrities voicing animal characters, including Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, John Cena, Rami Malek, Emma Thompson, Ralph Fiennes, Octavia Spener, and Kumail Nanjiani. It was a bomb at the box office and is up for multiple awards at this year's Razzies, but clearly, the movie was still a big hit with younger audiences.

Dolittle was also up for Favorite Movie at the Kids' Choice Awards, which was won by Wonder Woman 1984. Other nominees included Hamilton, Hubie Halloween, Mulan, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Some of the other movie award winners from the night also include Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes) for Favorite Movie Actress, Soul for Favorite Animated Movie, and Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour) for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.

Downey's more famous run as Tony Stark in the MCU culminated with a stellar performance in Avengers: Endgame, the movie that won Favorite Movie at the Kids' Choice Awards last year. It won't be the last we'll see of Downey in his role as Tony Stark, as he'll also be voicing the character in the animated Disney+ series What If...?.

The non-canon series will explore how major moments from Marvel movies could have played out differently. It is scheduled to be released sometime this year, but a release date hasn't yet been set. The video of Downey getting slimed comes to us from Nickelodeon on Twitter.