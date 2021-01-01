Robert Downey Jr. is just as happy as the rest of us to leave 2020 behind, literally jumping into 2021 to the music of Van Halen. On Instagram, RDJ posted a video of himself in a golfer's cap and an all-white outfit, jumping and dancing in a small pool of very dirty water. All the while, the Van Halen song "Jump" plays as RDJ moves to the beat of the song. No other context has been provided here, but the video result from whatever is happening here is highly entertaining.

"Who else is ready to #jump on in to 2021? Here's to the new year..." RDJ writes in the caption.

Downey's video also serves as a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, one of the many beloved celebrities we lost in 2020. The legendary guitarist passed away in October after suffering from a stroke, this after battling throat and lung cancer. Several of his contemporaries honored him at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, such as Jack White, G. E. Smith, and Charlie Benante. That week's episode of Saturday Night Live also paid tribute by airing a 1987 clip of Van Halen performing alongside Smith for a show hosted by then-wife Valerie Bertinelli.

All in all, 2020 turned out to be a terrible year, but Downey's fans who enjoyed him as Tony Stark in the MCU now have plenty to look forward to. Last month, tons of new Marvel projects were officially announced, introducing several new superhero characters while bringing back a variety of fan favorites. This includes featuring Iron Man in Black Widow, which is due to release this year. Additionally, RDJ will be voicing Tony Stark in the animated series What If...? on Disney+. After Avengers: Endgame, RDJ has said that he's "done" playing Tony Stark moving forward, but you really never know what can happen with the expansion of the multiverse in the MCU.

As for what else is coming for RDJ, the actor is also set to appear in the sports comedy All-Star Weekend. Directed by Jamie Foxx, the movie stars Foxx in multiple roles, which includes playing a "white, racist cop." Speaking about the movie on The Joe Rogan Experience, Foxx mentioned that Downey had been cast "to play a Mexican" in the movie, but no other details have been revealed about his character. It's an interesting role for RDJ to take on after facing controversy over his role in Tropic Thunder, but given the nature of the movie and Foxx's multiple roles, it shouldn't seem out of place.

Also on his Instagram account, RDJ recently paid tribute to his late friend and fellow Marvel legend Stan Lee. On what would have been Lee's 98th birthday, RDJ posted a photo of himself alongside the iconic creator from the set of Captain America: Civil War. In just a few days time, the post had garnered over 3.5 million likes from fans, showing just how much Marvel fans worldwide continue to miss Lee. The "Jump" video was posted by Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram.