Robert Downey Jr. has welcomed Stephen Colbert to The Avengers. The Iron Man actor responded on social media to a video of Colbert where he can be seen dressing up as Tony Stark to discuss the world's current situation. Could a real-life Stark be the one to help the world in its time of need? Colbert's impression sure made a lot of sense during his opening monologue the other night. And while the video was not officially sanctioned by Marvel Studios, it has Downey Jr.'s blessing.

Stephen Colbert continues to practice safe social distancing by recording his monologues at home and having them lead into a rerun of his show. A lot of the late night entertainers have been doing the same thing and the results have been pretty great as everyone is forced to get creative. The other night, Colbert took some of his wife's makeup and fashioned himself a Tony Stark goatee to deliver some wise words about how he could help to end the world's current suffering and now Robert Downey Jr. has made him a member of Earth's Mightiest Heroes. He had this to say.

"We welcome our newest Avenger with open arms. Well, open arms but 6 feet away..."

Avengers: Endgame killed off Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, so maybe Stephen Colbert can step in and play him. That's obviously never going to happen, but Marvel Studios may allow the late night host to keep doing his impression as a way to promote social distancing and its importance at this time. Even getting Downey Jr. to do so would be pretty huge for a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

As most of the world continues to stay indoors and practice safe distancing, social media has become a good form of entertainment, along with YouTube. Stephen Colbert and other late night hosts have been taking advantage of this by posting their monologues on different platforms to stay in touch with fans, many of whom depend on their voices each night for some much-needed laughs. Thankfully, it seems that next week might see some of the shows continue to take place at home, but in a longer format. We'll have to see how that all works out.

Technology has been able to help out quite a bit over the past few weeks. iPhones, Zoom, and various forms of social media have been keeping these shows up and running. Howard Stern has been using Zoom to keep his show going, which is also what a lot of teachers have been using to hold meetings and stay in touch with students. However, there is a chance that some of it could get strained from overuse or other reasons. Even Google went down this morning, though they say it was not because of stress. It's just always a good idea to have a backup plan. You can check out Robert Downey Jr.'s Twitter welcome to Stephen Colbert below.

